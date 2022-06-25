Top Rated Precious Metal IRA Companies That Work In 2022

IRA investing is not just for the rich but can be a viable retirement option for anyone who wants to maximize tax savings while saving and investing their hard-earned money. Precious metals have been an excellent store of value through economic crises and challenges throughout history. With the price of gold and silver coming back, these metals have become a viable option for prudent investing. The following precious metal IRA companies help individuals invest in precious metals through an Individual Retirement Arrangement (IRA).

Goldco

Goldco has established a strong presence in the marketplace, providing precious metal services for many years. They have made it easier for investors to invest in precious metals through their IRA services. Goldco is also famous for its extensive research, which has helped them create several investment strategies. Their research specifications help gold analysts to determine the trends that are taking place in the market to help their clients make more informed decisions.

Augusta Gold Investments

Augusta Gold Investments is a leading precious metal investment management firm. Gold and silver IRA purchases allow you to invest in your future without worry. Augusta Gold Investments is recognized as one of the leaders in the precious metals marketplace, making them a safe bet when it comes to investing your money. Their investment portfolio includes tips and tricks that help you make wiser decisions based on solid research.

Patriot Gold Group

With this company, it stands out when setting up precious metals IRA accounts as it takes such a short time. They have been around for some time, providing investment opportunities tailored to help you invest in precious metals. The company has rightfully positioned itself as one that is well qualified to lead in this industry, which is why it’s difficult not to recognize them when it comes to investing in gold and silver through an IRA.

Noble Gold Investments

This is California based, which is best for small investors since it has a low minimum investment required. They handpick their gold and silver and also offer Royal Survival Packs. It has outstanding customer service, making it easy for investors to contact them. It has a perfect investment strategy, access to many traders, and meets the most stringent regulations.

Birch Gold Group

Birch Group started in 2003 and has since gained more than 7000 customers. They have a low barrier entry and are available for IRA planning. They also have excellent customer service and ship metals to your home using safe methods. This is a trusted company that is highly recommended for investors.

American Hartford Gold

This is a family-owned company which was started back in 2015. It offers a buyback plan which means you can sell precious metals without having to incur an extra cost when using their service. They also help you start the account for free; we recommend this company.

APMEX

APMEX is a family business with a well-organized website that is completely easy to navigate. They have informative blog posts that help investors to make more informed decisions.

American Bullion

This company also offers precious metals that you can purchase through your IRA and other accounts that can be used to invest in precious metals. Their website is very user-friendly and offers excellent information on how you can make safe and secure investments. The customer service at American Bullion is beneficial; they respond quickly and are always willing to answer any questions that you might have regarding investing in precious metals.

Orion Metal Exchange

With over five decades of expertise, Orion Metal Exchange has acquired an excellent reputation in the precious metals market. They offer a full-service IRA company that helps you with your precious metal needs, including buying gold and selling silver. They also help with IRA custodianship, which is why investing in gold, silver, and other assets is easier.

Lear Capital

This company is becoming an expert in precious metals and offers its customers many services. With a simple sign-up on their website, you can begin to invest in precious metals through your IRA or other accounts. The company has grown to be a top-rated business specializing in investing in precious metals.

Cornerstone Bullion

This company offers a budget-friendly option for investors who want to purchase precious metals. With an easy-to-navigate website, excellent communication and low prices, Cornerstone Bullion has proven itself to be one of the best places for you to invest in precious metals.

Jm Bullion

This is one of the fastest-growing companies in the precious metals market, helping investors invest in gold and silver. With a simple sign-up, you can begin investing through your IRA account and other available accounts for safe investment.

Oxford Gold Group

The company is located in California and has over 20 years of experience. It specializes in making and buying gold and silver and securely storing precious metals. The company has made it easier for investors to invest in gold through its highly qualified services.

Red Rock Secured

This is a California-based company. It is straightforward to use the company, which offers an option for contacting customer service and 24/7 online chat. With a simple sign-up on their website, you can begin investing in precious metals through your IRA account.

Advantage Gold

Advantage Gold is a reputed IRA gold and silver storage provider which offers a wide variety of services to its clients. It is one of the many companies offering safe investment opportunities through precious metals.

Monetary Gold

Monetary gold cuts out intermediaries in their transactions and hence passes the savings to you as the customer. They have excellent customer service and offer a straightforward option to communicate with them. Their website is user-friendly and offers excellent information on investing in precious metals.

In conclusion, these are some top-rated companies for investing in gold or silver through your IRA account. We hope this helps you make informed decisions in the precious metals industry.