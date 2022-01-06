Preecrown Com Reviews {Jan} Is This An Online Scam Site?

Let us review a newly launched website that sells computer utilities online. Read about Preecrown com Reviews to check its authenticity.

PreeCrown.com is a Worldwide website launched recently featuring its content in Deutsch, Italiano, Français, Español, Chinese, and English. PreeCrown.com became popular as it featured branded products at more than 54% discounts. PreeCrown.com was launched with a mission to provide electronic products from high-quality manufacturers and suppliers.

Would you like to purchase electronic and computer utilities online? Then, we suggest you read Preecrown com Reviews to avoid getting scammed and know if PreeCrown.com is genuine.

Brief:

PreeCrown.com is an online shopping website that currently offers only three computer utilities. All three computer utilities are stylish docks and speakers for the computers. However, a deep search of the website reveals that it includes other electronic products and pages intentionally hidden from search engines. Moreover, the content of PreeCrown.com and shipping policies were stolen from the JohgShop.com website.

Currently, PreeCrown.com sells:

Speakers From STRATOSPHERIC

Audio Dock From IXOOST

Carbon Fibre Docking Station From ESAVOX

Features to check Is Preecrown com Legit:

Buy computer utilities at: https://www.preecrown.com.

Social media Links: Mentioned, but PreeCrown.com fakes its presence on social media by including the links for FB, Instagram, and Twitter.

Price: $59.99 and more.

Physical Address: not given.

Customer Reviews and blogs: not supported by PreeCrown.com.

Terms and Conditions: mentioned, and no plagiarism was found.

Privacy policy: mentioned but plagiarism was found.

Phone (or) Wahtsapp number: not specified.

Store locator: PreeCrown.com does not support searching store locations.

Delivery: delivered within three to seven days by PreeCrown.com.

Shipping: In the case of back-orders, there is a lead time of ten to fifteen days.

Preecrown com Reviews on Tracking: Once the computer utilities are shipped, the tracking number will be informed within seven days.

Return Policy: The fee for returned packages needs to be paid by the client. There will be a twenty percent (or) minimum twenty-five dollars restocking fee. Computer utilities need to be returned within 30 days, including the transit time.

Refunds: A credit will be processed within four weeks by PreeCrown.com.

Email address: customer@serviceremail.com.

Mode of Payment: USD, EUR, GBP, and CAD from visa, Master Card, Diners Club, Amex, Discover, and PayPal.

Newsletters: Supported by PreeCrown.com.

Owner’s details: Preecrown com Reviews show that the information about the owner of PreeCrown.com is hidden.

Pros:

A minimum of 49% to more than 54% off on docking stations at PreeCrown.com

Extremely stylish and bold designed docking stations sold on PreeCrown.com

Cons:

Product specifications are not present; only multiple images of the products are given

Poor website design as all product page fails to show more than three items

Hidden Shipping fee that gets included at the time of checkout

There were hidden pages and irrelevant products found on PreeCrown.com that are not accessible to the public, and search engines

Is Preecrown com Legit?

PreeCrown.com Creation : 21st December 2021 at 07:11:26 AM.

PreeCrown.com Expiry: 21st December 2022 at 07:11:26 AM.

PreeCrown.com Age: 16 days old.

Trust Index : PreeCrown.com ranked 1% on the trust index, which is terrible.

Alexa ranking: PreeCrown.com is at Zero ranking on Alexa.

Place of origin: China is the place of origin for PreeCrown.com.

Status of Blacklisting: PreeCrown.com is not blacklisted.

Suspicious Websites Proximity: A poor score of 27/100.

Threat Profile: A poor score of 78/100.

Phishing Score: A poor score of 76/100.

Malware Score: A poor score of 78/100.

Spam Score: A poor score of 43/100.

Preecrown com Reviews of Connection Security: A valid HTTP is used by PreeCrown.com.

Contact person: A contact person is not mentioned on PreeCrown.com.

Social relations: PreeCrown.com was not found on any social media sites.

Owner’s contact: not mentioned on PreeCrown.com.

Customers PreeCrown Reviews:

There is only one website review for PreeCrown.com and only one video review about the website on the internet and YouTube, respectively. However, both the reviews show that PreeCrown.com is potentially a Scam.

Product reviews are not present on PreeCrown.com. In addition, none of the customers had rated PreeCrown.com on the internet and social media.

As PreeCrown.com takes credit card payments, please be Aware About Credit Card Scams.

Conclusion:

Preecrown com Reviews ascertained that it is NOT a legitimate website as there was no customer feedback about receiving delivery of the computer utilities. Additionally, it has a Zero ranking on Alexa and a terrible 1% trust rating. PreeCrown.com is a High-risk Website from China and has a terrible suspicion score. As PreeCrown.com accepts PayPal payments, please be Aware About PayPal Scams.

