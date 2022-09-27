Premature Ejaculation: Signs, Causes, and Treatment

Premature Ejaculation: What Is It?

A condition known as premature ejaculation (PE) occurs when a man ejaculates during a sexual encounter earlier than either he or his partner would want. A typical sexual problem is a premature ejaculation.

Although estimates vary, at least one in three males claim to occasionally have this issue.

It’s not a significant cause for worry as long as it just occurs sometimes. If any of the following apply to you:

almost never able to postpone ejaculation during sexual activity

Immediately after penetration, ejaculate almost always or frequently.

Feel angry and frustrated, and as a result, tend to shy away from physical intimacy.

Premature ejaculation is a condition where both biological and psychological causes can be very important. PE is a common and manageable medical issue, despite the fact that most men are reluctant to talk about it. Counselling, drugs, sexual methods that slow down ejaculation, or a mix of these, may help you and your partner have better sex.

What Signs And Symptoms Prevent Proper Ejaculation?

The inability to postpone ejaculation for longer than a minute after penetration is the primary sign of PE. However, the issue could come up in any sexual scenario, including masturbation.

These types of premature ejaculation include:

Lifelong (primary) PE: Lifelong premature ejaculation starts with your first sexual encounter and lasts forever or almost forever.

Acquired (secondary) PE: Acquired premature ejaculation appears after a number of sexual encounters that go off without a hitch.

Although many men believe they experience the signs of premature ejaculation, these symptoms don’t match the diagnostic criteria for premature ejaculation. Instead, some men may experience natural variable premature ejaculation, which includes both phases of quick and typical ejaculation.

What Common Reasons For Premature Ejaculation Exist, And What Are The Risk Factors?

Premature ejaculation has an unknown aetiology. However, part of the cause could be your brain chemistry. Men who have lower quantities of the brain chemical serotonin typically ejaculate more quickly.

Additionally, important emotional aspects include:

Stress

Anxiety

Guilt

Depression

Conflicts in relationships

Apprehension regarding your sexual prowess

Insecurity or a negative body image

Negative emotions about the concept of sex (sexual repression)

PE can also result from the physical disorders listed below:

Abnormal amounts of hormones

Unusual neurotransmitter levels (an imbalance of the brain chemicals that send impulses or messages to the rest of your body)

You inherit your parents’ genetic characteristics.

prostate or urethra inflammation or infection (the tube that extends from your bladder and discharges pee out of the body)

PE can occasionally be a problem for men with erectile dysfunction (ED). That is when you can't acquire or keep an erection for sex. Men who are stressed out may lose their erections and start ejaculating quickly.

Premature ejaculation can stop with the use of erectile dysfunction therapy. There are many different types of medications for premature ejaculation.

Premature ejaculation can stop with the use of erectile dysfunction therapy. There are many different types of medications for premature ejaculation.

What Is the Diagnosis of Premature Ejaculation?

Men typically have some control over whether and when they ejaculate during coupled sex and masturbation.

Assume a man feels he has no control over when he ejaculates and that there is a chance he could ejaculate too early.

If PE prevents you from enjoying yourself sexually, you should see a doctor right away. The timing of ejaculation—whether it happens early, late, or not—determines the diagnosis.

Typically, a physical exam is followed by a diagnosis of PE from your doctor. The doctor might inquire about the following:

How typically does PE occur?

How long have you experienced this issue?

Does PE happen after every sexual attempt?

What kind of sexual activity do you engage in, and how frequently? Examples include foreplay, masturbation, intercourse, and the use of visual clues.

Is there anything (such as booze, drugs, etc.) that improves or worsens physical activity?

Does this occur with all partners or just one partner?

What changes in your sexual behaviour resulted from PE?

How are your intimate connections doing?

Only when something is found during your physical examination by your healthcare professional will lab testing be necessary.

The treatment for premature ejaculation

PE typically has a physical aetiology, and the outlook is favourable. When a new sexual relationship begins, PE may occur. If this happens, the issues typically go away on their own over time.

However, if the issue persists, your doctor could advise seeking counselling from a therapist who focuses on sexual interactions.

Although some antidepressants can assist to some extent delay ejaculation, there is no medicine licenced for treating premature ejaculation in the United States.

Some primary and secondary PE kinds are treated with dapoxetine in a few nations. This SSRI has a quick onset of action and is approved to treat premature ejaculation. However, it can only be applied if

Ejaculation happens less than two minutes into vaginal sex.

Ejaculation frequently occurs following insufficient sexual stimulation, before, during, or right after the initial penetration, as well as prior to the climax that the subject desires.

The ability to control ejaculation is insufficient.

Because of PE, there is obvious personal distress or interpersonal problems.

Premature ejaculation was used in the majority of recent efforts at sexual activity.

This medication’s side effects include nausea, headaches, dizziness, and diarrhoea.

Home Treatments For Premature Ejaculation

For guys, the two techniques listed below can be helpful:

The start-and-stop technique is used to improve a man’s ability to regulate ejaculation. After a man feels like he is about to have an orgasm, he or his partner stops engaging in sexual activity. They resume when the feeling of an impending orgasm passes.

Up to three or four attempts are made before a man finally gives in and ejaculates. The practice is crucial, and if the issue persists, it would be worthwhile to see a doctor.