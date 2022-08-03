DODBUZZ
Premier Protein Shakes 2022 {Aug} Get Recalled Products!

Have you heard about the recent news on Premier Protein Shakes 2022? If not, then please follow the article and stay tuned with us.

Do you work out for a healthy lifestyle? Have you taken any protein shakes? If yes, then you must know about the Premier Protein shakes. Recently there has been some problem found in this protein shake. If you took this protein shake and didn’t know about the latest news, we request you to follow the full article. Especially those users from the United States and Canada should avoid this protein shake now. Do you want to know why? Then keep reading the Premier Protein Shakes 2022 article.

Why avoid Premier Protein shake?

The FDA of the U.S. recalled and removed more than fifty protein and nutritional shakes from the store shelves. According to the FDA, there was a presence of microbial contamination found in those protein shakes. Not only the Premier Protein shake but also various types of products have been removed from the store shelves. 

The products which are removed from the stores are Glucerna, Premier Protein, Aloha and Oatly. Those who love to take Premier Protein shake might be quite disturbed after hearing about the Premier Protein Recall. But you will feel relieved after hearing one crucial piece of news. Do you want to know what it is? 

The manufacturer of the products, Lyons Magnus LLC, said in a conference meeting that they found a trace of a harmful bacteria called Cronobacter sakazakii in the shakes. This harmful bacteria can cause infection in the urinary tract and other symptoms. According to the FDA, the Lyons Magnus products made for kids are not included in this recall. If you want to know which Premier Protein products are under this recall, please keep reading the article.

List of the recalled Premier Protein Shakes 2022:

About the Product UPC CartonUPC Case (If sold in cases)Lot CodeBest By Date
Vanilla- 4ct (330ml)6438437145076438437147364902-2094BT

8902-2098BT 

6902-2096BT

5902-2095BT

7902-2097BT

6-2-2023

6-3-2023

6-4-2023

6-5-2023

6-6-2023

Vanilla-12ct (330ml)6438437145076438437139444902-2094BT 9512-2159BT 

0612-2160BT

8-7-2023

6-2-2023

8-6-2023

Vanilla-15ct (330ml)6438437145076438437204615902-2095BT6-3-2023
Chocolate-12ct (330ml)6438437144776438437142002412-2142BT

4612-2164BT

66122166BT 

5612-2165BT 

3412-2143BT

7-20-2023

7-21-2023

8-11-2023

8-12-2023

8-13-2023

Vanilla-18ct (330ml)6438437153516438437186420012-2100BT

1212-2121BT

1012-2101BT

2012-2102BT

1612-2161BT

2212-2122BT

4012-2104BT

3012-2103BT

6-8-2023

6-9-2023

6-29-2023

8-8-2023

6-10-2023

6-30-2023

6-11-2023

6-12-2023

Café Latte-4ct (330ml)6438437166866438437166623212-2123BT

6212-2126BT 

4212-2124BT

7212-2127BT 

5212-2125BT

7-1-2023

7-2-2023

7-3-2023

7-4-2023

7-5-2023

Chocolate-18ct/330ml 6438437153446438437185819712-2179BT8-26-2023
Café Latte-18ct/330ml 6438437166556438437185678212-2128BT7-6-2023

These are all the Premier Protein Recall 2022. The Premier Protein shake and other products have been distributed nationwide. But Lyons Magnus assured that no report of illness had been found in the recalled products. 

The Closing Thoughts:

The FDA advises the customers not to consume any of the products and to throw the product or return it to the place where it is purchased for a refund. You can click on the link below if you want to know detailed information about protein drinks. And that was it for today’s article on Premier Protein Shakes 2022

Do you consume protein drinks? Comment below. 

