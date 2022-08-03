Premier Protein Shakes 2022 {Aug} Get Recalled Products!

Have you heard about the recent news on Premier Protein Shakes 2022? If not, then please follow the article and stay tuned with us.

The FDA of the U.S. recalled and removed more than fifty protein and nutritional shakes from the store shelves. According to the FDA, there was a presence of microbial contamination found in those protein shakes. Not only the Premier Protein shake but also various types of products have been removed from the store shelves.

The products which are removed from the stores are Glucerna, Premier Protein, Aloha and Oatly. Those who love to take Premier Protein shake might be quite disturbed after hearing about the Premier Protein Recall. But you will feel relieved after hearing one crucial piece of news. Do you want to know what it is?

The manufacturer of the products, Lyons Magnus LLC, said in a conference meeting that they found a trace of a harmful bacteria called Cronobacter sakazakii in the shakes. This harmful bacteria can cause infection in the urinary tract and other symptoms. According to the FDA, the Lyons Magnus products made for kids are not included in this recall. If you want to know which Premier Protein products are under this recall, please keep reading the article.

List of the recalled Premier Protein Shakes 2022:

About the Product UPC Carton UPC Case (If sold in cases) Lot Code Best By Date Vanilla- 4ct (330ml) 643843714507 643843714736 4902-2094BT 8902-2098BT 6902-2096BT 5902-2095BT 7902-2097BT 6-2-2023 6-3-2023 6-4-2023 6-5-2023 6-6-2023 Vanilla-12ct (330ml) 643843714507 643843713944 4902-2094BT 9512-2159BT 0612-2160BT 8-7-2023 6-2-2023 8-6-2023 Vanilla-15ct (330ml) 643843714507 643843720461 5902-2095BT 6-3-2023 Chocolate-12ct (330ml) 643843714477 643843714200 2412-2142BT 4612-2164BT 66122166BT 5612-2165BT 3412-2143BT 7-20-2023 7-21-2023 8-11-2023 8-12-2023 8-13-2023 Vanilla-18ct (330ml) 643843715351 643843718642 0012-2100BT 1212-2121BT 1012-2101BT 2012-2102BT 1612-2161BT 2212-2122BT 4012-2104BT 3012-2103BT 6-8-2023 6-9-2023 6-29-2023 8-8-2023 6-10-2023 6-30-2023 6-11-2023 6-12-2023 Café Latte-4ct (330ml) 643843716686 643843716662 3212-2123BT 6212-2126BT 4212-2124BT 7212-2127BT 5212-2125BT 7-1-2023 7-2-2023 7-3-2023 7-4-2023 7-5-2023 Chocolate-18ct/330ml 643843715344 643843718581 9712-2179BT 8-26-2023 Café Latte-18ct/330ml 643843716655 643843718567 8212-2128BT 7-6-2023

These are all the Premier Protein Recall 2022. The Premier Protein shake and other products have been distributed nationwide. But Lyons Magnus assured that no report of illness had been found in the recalled products.

The Closing Thoughts:

The FDA advises the customers not to consume any of the products and to throw the product or return it to the place where it is purchased for a refund. You can click on the link below if you want to know detailed information about protein drinks–. And that was it for today’s article on Premier Protein Shakes 2022.

