Project Ghoul Trello {March 2022} Know The Codes Here!

In this article, the writer has discussed a series of Anime famous in Thailand, Brazil, the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It is named Project Ghoul.

This write-up will let its readers know all the basics and authentic detailing about the Project Ghoul Trello.

All the Kegunes for Trello project

There are a lot of Kegune in the game project Ghoul and the players’ choice of their choice.

TheThe Kegune player is expected to spin the wheel by visiting the original menu list present in the game to get this.

The total number of categories present for Kegunes in the game are of four types which will decide the type of player’s performance.

Kegunes are the main and important character of the game. Therefore, if one has these kegune, they will hold a strong rank in the game.

What is Project Ghoul Roblox?

Roblox recently has introduced an updated version of project Ghoul, which will bring many changes to spin and win several ranks. After having these gifts, the players can upgrade their play and turn into the best project Ghoul players.

The Ghoul Codes.

The Roblox Ghoul has generated a whole list of codes. The players use them to get gifts. To earn these gifts, players are supposed to enter these codes at the screen of the code section. One demerit of these codes is that they expire very soon.

Listing of All Project Ghoul Trello Codes

For 30 rounds of spinning- We are Sorry.

For 20 rounds of spinning- X-Box-Support.

For 15 rounds of spinning- Sub-Tokilik.

For 15 rounds plus Yen- Sub-To-Jay.

Redeeming of Codes

For redeeming the present codes, one is supposed to develop a favourable character in the game. Before opting for redeeming the codes, be assured that you have made your place in the game by preparing a good character. And then follow the below steps –

Click on the menu below the screen.

Then go to the option of information.

Enter the Project Ghoul Codes in the text section.

Lastly, click on the submission section to complete the procedure.

Wrapping Up

A positive analysis has been adopted to collect information about the mentioned game in the article, which has concluded that this is an amazing quality game that can be played as mood lighting stuff. If you are interested in Roblox’s game series, then this is your game.

