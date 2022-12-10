Safety Measures to Protect Your Kid on Bike Rides

Wearing the helmet while bike rides is important for their safety. They are part of safety gear that offers children vital, life-saving protection. It is your responsibility to ensure your child always wears a helmet while riding a bike or with someone else. Helmets help in preventing potentially fatal head injuries. Up to 85% less severe head injuries can occur when you wear a helmet. But remember, always have a helmet with the proper size, comfort and quality. The best helmet protects the head, face, and brain and fits comfortably. To find the best fit and quality helmet, you should check the safety features first.

Use a helmet specifically designed for biking exclusively. Never permit your teen to ride while wearing a hard hat or a sports helmet. Because other helmets do not have features like kids motorbike helmets, they can best handle head-first falls during bike accidents. Check out these helmet recommendations,

Replace the helmet if met with an accident.

Don’t wear anything under the helmet.

Keep your helmet at a safe place, avoid throwing anywhere or making any dent over it.

Use reflective stickers on the helmet for visibility to other bikers.

While riding, wear your helmet correctly. Make sure your forehead is covered completely.

Appropriate Clothing

A big part of keeping your child safe is ensuring they have dressed appropriately for riding a bike. When on a bike ride, always make sure they are wearing bright attire. It helps in getting noticed by other drivers. They should refrain from donning baggy or loose clothes that could snag on the bike’s chain or other components.

Long sleeves should also be included in the dress to shield riders from road rash if they fall off the bike. Also, take care of what kind of footwear they wear while riding or on the ride. Having proper footwear is essential. Your child’s feet will be better protected from damage or toe loss with closed-toe shoes. Always avoid wearing heels or flip-flops when riding a bike.

Selection of the right bike

It is essential to choose a bike for your child or teen that fits their size, riding style, and ability level. Avoid buying your child a giant bike so they can grow into it. When choosing the appropriate size, make sure your child can sit comfortably with their feet on the ground. Additionally, the handlebars of the bike should remain at shoulder height.

Safety checks

Always do safety checks before allowing your youngster to ride a bike. Checking the adjustment and structural integrity of the handlebars and wheels is part of the safety inspection process. Repair any broken brakes, chains, or tyres that are underinflated. Accidents can be significantly reduced by having the bike inspected and repaired.

Suitable precautions must be taken while kids are riding bikes. Always provide your youngster with the right tools and instruction before their bike riding session. Make sure they comprehend and obey traffic laws if they are old enough (above 10) to ride a bike on the road. Establish guidelines for where and how far they can ride as well. Instil in your child respect for other drivers and a sense of awareness for their surroundings.

Bike Safety Equipment

Besides the helmet, other bike safety equipment includes:

Mirrors

Gloves

Lights

Flags

Mouthguards

Reflective material

Bike Safety Rules

You should teach your child the essential safety procedures before letting them ride a bike alone. While riding with them first, consider explaining the regulations to them.

You can teach your kid about these bicycle safety guidelines:

Use hand gestures.

Observe traffic signals and stop at intersections.

On the right side of the road at all times. Avoid driving into traffic.

Before crossing the street, you should always look left, right, and left again.

Practising above discussed points and precautions will make your bike riding experience safe and happy.