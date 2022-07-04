Publicrec com Reviews (July 2022) Is It A Legit Portal?

If you want to get genuine and unbiased reviews of this website, then check our Publicrec com Reviews, where you will find only accurate information

Are you interested in shopping for clothes from online sites? Nowadays, we see many online shopping clothes that offer clothes. So, today we have brought you a website that deals only in dresses. This website is called Publicrec. Also, people from the United States are showing their interest in this website.

So, today we will discuss this website and inform you about its legitimacy, so you do not have to face any issues while shopping. If you also want to know about its legitimacy, then kindly go through the Publicrec com Reviews.

Introduction of Publicrec Website

This is an e-commerce site that offers apparel and accessories. The website was created a long time ago, in the year 2004. They offer both men’s and women’s products. Various products are available. Women offer leggings, joggers, dresses, t-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets etc.; for men, there are pants, joggers, shorts, t-shirts, polos, jackets etc. They also offer accessories such as bags and hats. This website has social media accounts and has provided its store locations in different places.

If you want to know about the specifications, we will discuss it, which will help find out Is Publicrec com Legit or not.

Specifications of Publicrec Website

Website Age- This website is pretty old, created on 2004/10/18, and is over 17 years old.

Products Offered- The website offers men’s and women’s apparel and accessories.

Payment Types- Different payment types are available such as Visa, MasterCard, Discover, American Express, PayPal, Amazon Pay etc.

Newsletter- The newsletter option couldn’t be found.

Delivery Options- In the US, standard shipping takes 3-5 days, and international orders take 15 business days.

Email Id- connect via privacy@publicrec.com

Contact number- Unknown.

Physical Address- Check via Publicrec com Reviews New York store address is NY 10001, New York 375 9 th Space #117.

Return Policy- Products have to be returned within 45 days.

Refund Policy- You will receive a refund once the package is in transit.

Exchange Policy- Exchange policy is not available.

Let’s get acquainted with the pros and cons of the website.

Pros of Publicrec Website

The website is old and famous.

Social media accounts exist on this website with many followers.

There are customer reviews available.

The website is secured by the HTTPS protocol.

Url and Portal names are similar.

Various payment methods are available.

Contact details and store locations are real and that is a positive sign.

Cons of Publicrec Website

Discounts are not available, which is not very appealing to the customers.

The website’s owner details are not available.

A newsletter has not been provided, which is terrible for the customers.

Is Publicrec com Legit? Or Scam

We will discuss the legitimacy factors of the website, which will reveal whether the website is legit or a scam.

Website Foundation Date- The website was founded on 2004/10/18, which is a trustworthy sign.

Discounts- Discounts are not available.

Policies- All the guidelines are available.

Trust Score- The website has an 86% trust score, a standard score.

Owner Identity- Owner information is not available.

Address Authentication- The store address is legit.

Customer Feedback- Many genuine and trusted customer reviews are available.

Content Quality- Check via Publicrec com Reviews that the return policy has been 66% copied and pasted from another site.

Trust Rank- Trust Rank is not available.

Social Media Accounts- Many social media accounts are available.

Expiry Date- Website will expire on 2022/10/18, which is coming soon.

Customer Feedback

As per our research, we have only checked in trusted sites, and we have also managed to collect customer reviews from one of the most trusted sites, TrustPilot. There are mixed reviews available with a 2.6 rating. And there are reviews available on other sites. If you want a refund via PayPal, check here via Publicrec com Reviews.

Final Conclusion

Publicrec is an apparel store that is very old and has social media accounts on Facebook with over 78K followers also on Instagram. Its store address is valid, and the trust score is standard. And we have also found many customer reviews. So, all these points indicate that the website might be legit. But still, we would ask you to do your research. If you want a refund via credit card, check here.

If you have any queries regarding this website, comment to us in the box below via Publicrec com Reviews.