How to Draw the Purpose Statement of the Term Paper Properly

Purpose Statement of the Term Paper Properly: When reviewing a term paper, teachers pay special attention to the introduction, because this part of the project determines the vector of the study. From the introduction, it becomes clear what the author wants to achieve. Since the goals and objectives need to be set before the study begins, it is important to have an idea of what the difference between them is.

What is the purpose of a term paper?

Beginning to write the introduction, the student must have an idea of what goals he or she is going to achieve and what tasks to accomplish. These particular concepts are closely related. They not only complement each other but also allow teachers to assess the relevance of the term paper and the uniqueness of the project.

The course project is not a set of letters and tables. All stages of work on it should solve certain problems and bring the researcher closer to the goal. Consequently, goals and objectives need to be clearly defined even before you start work, otherwise writing a term paper will become a tedious, uninteresting duty.

The goal of the term paper is what the student plans to achieve by the end of the research. It should be ambitious. And usually, there is only one goal in the project. And the concept of “tasks” refers, rather, to the stages of writing a term paper, which the student overcomes on the way to the goal:

analysis of theoretical literature;

collecting and studying data;

conducting calculations, experiments, experiments.

These intermediate segments of work are the tasks of the course project.

How to set the purpose properly

To set a project purpose, the first thing a student needs to do is to determine what they want to accomplish with their research. A properly defined goal should be of value to science or industry.

The purpose of a course project depends on the discipline and topic. There are two types of work in this aspect:

Theoretical in nature. Such projects involve an in-depth study of a particular issue of the discipline and reflect a predominantly academic orientation of the work.

Applied or analytical nature. These term papers are designed to analyze different methods of solving specific problems, looking for the most effective approaches to their solution in a particular area of activity.

Depending on the nature of the work, the purpose of the project is formulated. In the first case, it is necessary to focus on the in-depth study of the topic. The student should collect and analyze a lot of printed and electronic publications of national and foreign authors. By systematizing the information received, the student will compare the opinions of researchers on the topic, identify the chronological order of scientific discoveries, and make a complete picture of the modern vision of the problem and the prospects for its solution.

The second type of work is aimed at indicating the practical value of research, finding approaches, evidence, or, on the contrary, refuting existing hypotheses, and solving certain problems by specific methods.

How to formulate the purpose of the term paper

Before formulating the purpose of the term project, it is necessary to get acquainted with the topic of the work and select a sufficient number of sources for research. Thanks to this, the student will get an idea of the relevance of the chosen project, and establish the object and subject of study. It is these concepts that help to designate the boundaries of the analysis conducted in the term paper.

After that, you can move on to defining the purpose of the project and drawing up a plan. It is desirable already at this stage to consult with your supervisor to make sure that the direction of the study is set correctly.

Verbs, patterns, and clichés

Any goal requires action. A goal is not a process, but the effective execution of specific operations, activities, and so on. Consequently, it should be written with action verbs rather than nouns. The following active verbs can be used in creating the wording:

to allocate;

to find out;

to study;

to develop;

to determine;

to compose;

to disclose;

to prove;

to analyze; and so on.

With these verbs, it is not difficult to make suitable pattern phrases or clichés: “The purpose of the paper is to analyze/explain/prove…”. “The purpose of the study is to find a relationship / determine the degree of influence / design / execute / create / develop”.

It is important to remember: that when formulating the purpose, avoid verbal nouns. Do not write “The purpose of the paper is the development of a new way / discovering patterns / creating / studying”.

An example of the purpose of a term paper

You will not be able to find and use a single sample, because the goals of term papers depend on the discipline, approach, topics, and other aspects of the issue. If you are writing a purely theoretical paper, the goal may be to study a topic. For example, for a term paper on the topic “Banking system of the United States of America” the purpose is formulated as follows: “To study the banking system of the United States of America”.

For a paper on the creation of the project room, you can formulate the goal as follows: “To develop the interior design project for the restaurant with 100 seats”. For coursework containing recommendations for the optimization of some aspect of the enterprise’s activities, it is the development of these recommendations that is the goal: “To develop recommendations for the human resources management at the company”.

If you are writing a term paper for the first time, see examples of how other students have coped with the task.

As you can see, it is easy enough to formulate the purpose of a term paper.