Qoojpn.shop Reviews {July} Is This Authentic Or A Scam?

Read exclusive facts unavailable elsewhere on Qoojpn.shop Reviews to know its features, feedback, and legitimacy.

Are you looking to purchase different home improvement items from a website supporting Worldwide shipment? Are you looking to get huge discounts and free shipments on your orders? Do you prefer buying branded items online? Would you like to purchase several items from one platform to keep track? Did you search the internet and come across Qoojpn?

Before purchases, if you would like to know about Qoojpn.shop Reviews, then read this write-up until the end.

Brief:

Qoojpn is a young commercial website selling:

Home furnishing, Furniture, Electronic gadgets, Lighting, Kitchen gadgets, Accessories, Watches, Shoes, Jewelry, Mobile phones, Cameras, Bags, Tools, Cleaners equipment, Etc.

Qoojpn is an unorganized website selling several categories of items without classifying them. Moreover, Qoojpn did not mention its mission statements and aims, which suggests a lack of customer attention, business goals, and clued about its Scam.

Qoojpn did not include privacy, delivery, shipping, cancellation, returns, refund policies, and terms. All the products are listed for deals of the week that ends within three days.

Features determining Is Qoojpn.shop Legit:

Buy electronics and accessories at: https://www.qoojpn.shop.

Social media Links: included on Qoojpn. But, the links redirect users to the Qoojpn home page. Customer service can be reached via Telegram IM.

Price: starts from $111.00.

Physical Address: Qoojpn LLC, 1401 21st, Ste 4173, Sacramento, CA-95811. Found to be fake as it is included on several websites.

Customer Reviews and blogs: Reviews and blogs are not supported by Qoojpn. However, product rating is supported.

Terms and Conditions: unspecified on Qoojpn.

Privacy policy: unspecified on Qoojpn.

Phone (or) whatsapp number: (916)653-3516 is the contact number mentioned for Qoojpn.

Qoojpn.shop Reviews on Store locator: unspecified on Qoojpn.

Help and FAQ: unspecified on Qoojpn.

Delivery Policy: unspecified on Qoojpn.

Shipping Policy: unspecified on Qoojpn.

Cancellation Policy: unspecified on Qoojpn.

Tracking: not possible on Qoojpn.

Return Policy: unspecified on Qoojpn.

Refunds Policy: unspecified on Qoojpn. However, it provided a money-back guarantee within 30 days.

Email address: info@qoojpn.com, which is a business account.

Mode of Payment: via Visa, MasterCard, MastroCard, PayPal, USDT, and Discover in USD.

Newsletters: supported by Qoojpn.

Pros:

Qoojpn supports international shipping

Qoojpn provides free shipping on orders above $100.00

Qoojpn supports USDT payments

Qoojpn included product description and images

Cons ascertained in Qoojpn.shop Reviews:

Qoojpn did not include specifications of products

Qoojpn does not allow buying more than one quantity of the same item

Qoojpn does not offer credit card and PayPal payment options at the checkout

Qoojpn offers an unrealistic 50% discount on several items

Poor UI of Qoojpn with approximately 600 products listed on the home page

Qoojpn did not classify the products

Qoojpn did not include searching, sorting, and filtering criteria

Is Qoojpn Legit?

Qoojpn Creation : 13th June 2022 at 18:59:40.

Qoojpn Age: one month and sixteen days old.

Qoojpn Last updated on: 13th June 2022 at 18:59:40.

Qoojpn.shop Reviews of Expiry date: 13th June 2023 at 23:59:59.

Qoojpn life expectancy: expires within ten months and fourteen days.

Trust Index : Qoojpn gained a terrible 1% trust score.

Business Ranking: Qoojpn gained a terrible 14.7% business rank.

Place of origin: The USA is the CoO of Qoojpn.

Status of Blacklisting: Qoojpn is not blacklisted.

SSL Status: its IP 103.99.62.18 has an SSL certification valid for the next 46 days.

Threat Profile: 78%.

Suspicious Websites Proximity: 7%.

Phishing Score: 51%.

Malware Score: 78%.

Spam Score: 12%.

Contact person: unspecified at Qoojpn.

Connection Security: Qoojpn used a valid HTTPS protocol, accounted to check Is Qoojpn.shop Legit .

Social relations: Qoojpn is not present on social media sites. But supports Telegram.

Owner’s contact and Identity: Qoojpn used internet censorship services to hide its owner’s identity and contact information.

Customers Reviews:

Qoojpn gained a poor 3,790,158 Alexa ranking. Additionally, five website reviews of Qoojpn suggest that it is possibly a Scam. Therefore, we recommend you Know About Credit Card Fraud to avoid plastic money scams.

Qoojpn does not support product reviews. Product ratings on Qoojpn are yet to be rated by the customers. No user reviews and ratings were present on YouTube, social media, (or) the internet. No user acknowledgment about receiving delivery was present.

Conclusion:

Qoojpn.shop Reviews conclude that it is a Scam. Qoojpn gained a terrible Trust, business, and Alexa ranking. Additionally, it is an unsafe website due to its high score on Threat, Phishing, and Malware profiles. Qoojpn has a short life expectancy. We do not suggest Qoojpn in the absence of customer reviews.Please Read About PayPal Fraud to avoid online payment scams.

Were reviews on Qoojpn informative? Please comment below about Qoojpn.