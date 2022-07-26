Quntis 30w Fast Charger With GaN Tech Review: Are you using iPhone, iPad, MacBook Air, Samsung, Magsafe Wireless Charger (or) Google Pixel 6 Type C port? Do you struggle with different chargers and USB cables for charging various devices? Do you prefer a portable charger instead of carrying more than two chargers while travelling? Would you like a 2-in-1 fast charging cable that supports lightning 480MB/Sec data transfer?

Then, read this article on Quntis 30w fast charger with GaN Tech Review that supports all the above features.

About:

Cell phones, notebooks, tablets, and wireless chargers are extensive users nowadays. Hence, there arises a need for higher battery capabilities and fast charging. Manufacturers of such devices had come up with 30W compatible chargers. However, with different devices, you need to carry separate chargers.

Quntis 30WGaN high-power fast charging combination charger is compatible with such devices due to the MFi chip that automatically recognizes the type of device and does not give any error while charging. It also includes the latest Technology Gallium Nitride, which transmits 1,000 times more power compared to Silicon chargers!

Who are the target customers?

Quntis 30WGaN high-power fast charger is made for users who extensively use iPhone, iPad, MacBook Air, Samsung, Magsafe Wireless Charger (or) Google Pixel 6, resulting in early drained batteries. The latest Technology Gallium Nitride , helps charge such devices up to 60% within 30 minutes.

Quntis 30WGaN high-power fast charger is small, easy to carry and convenient as it supports multiple devices.

How to use it?

You can use Quntis 30WGaN high-power fast charger as you use a regular charger. Ensure the chargeable device supports a 30W current supply and has a USB-C port. Attach the standard USB-C port (or) iPhone USB-C port that supports fast charging iPhone and iPad . Use a USB-C cable as a data cable to synchronize devices at high-speed data transfer.

Quntis 30w fast charger with GaN Tech Review on how it Works?

Quntis 30WGaN high-power fast charger has a Gallium Nitride Technology that supports high power transmission safely.

Quntis 30WGaN high-power fast charger cable has an in-built MFi chip that automatically recognizes the type of device it connects.

Quntis charging cable supports high-speed data transfer.

Advantages:

Quntis 30WGaN has high power for fast charging and is 20% smaller than other chargers

Quntis 30WGaN high-power fast charger is convenient and lightweight

Its USB cable can be used for synchronization at a high speed of 480MB/Sec

Quntis 30WGaN high-power fast charger is compatible with all 30W devices with a USB-C port

Quntis 30WGaN high-power fast charger has a fast charging speed but does not heat

Disadvantages:

There are not many disadvantages of the Quntis 30WGaN high-power fast charger.

How is Quntis 30w fast charger better than others?

Other chargers do not support charging different devices

Other chargers do not support GaN and MFi technology.

Other chargers are neither small in size nor portable to carry in small purses.

Other charging cables support data transfer at a lesser speed.

Other charging cables are less durable.

Is it effective and Valued?

The below factors suggest that Quntis 30WGaN high-power fast charger and its brand Quntis are legitimate.

About the brand:

Quntis company was launched in 2015, manufacturing fast-charging devices , monitor lights, LED lights, and many more tech products.

Quntis has served nearly 40,000,000 customers from more than 40 countries around the world, and our customer satisfaction score is 91.63%.

Quntis products are certified by UL, ETL, CE, etc.

Quntis has multinational presence in USA, Germany, Canada, Mexico, the UK, Brazil, etc.

Quntis provides 24/7 customer support, 3-years warranty and 30-days money-back on all its products.

About the product:

Quntis 30WGaN high-power fast charger is available on several shopping sites.

Quntis 30WGaN high-power fast charger is also sold on various social media sites.

High power transmission charges 60% battery within 30 minutes and 100% in 1.5Hrs.

Quntis 30WGaN high-power fast charger can also charge MacBook Air and tablets.

Quntis 30w fast charger was launched since beginning of Quntis company.

Customer Reviews:

Six website reviews and more than 812 user reviews of Quntis 30WGaN high-power fast charger rated it above 4.8/5 stars.

Product reviews on Quntis.com are yet to be rated. More than seven YouTube reviews are positive.

Customers were highly satisfied as it can charge different devices and also meet the fast charging needs of Samsung. Seven reviews on Amazon.com rated it at 4.8/5 stars. No negative reviews were found on the internet for Quntis 30WGaN high-power fast charger.

Specifications:

Buy Quntis 30w fast charger at— Amazon .

Package Dimensions— 4.61x 3.23x 1.81 inches.

ASIN— B09WYNLH73.

Model number— TC-099BPD30.

Manufacturer— Dongguan Baolaipo Communication Technology co. Ltd.

Brand— Quntis.

Charging Technology— 30W PD 3.0.

Output— 30W.

Price— $26.99.

Discount: 10% exclusive discount using coupon code PK6ZCY6X (expiry date: 2025-12-31) .

Input— 100-240v~50/60HZ 0.8A Max.

Output of USB-C— DC 5V 3A, 12V 2.5A, 9V 3A, 20V 1.5A, and 15V 2A.

Certificate of safety— CE/RoHS//ETL/FCC.

Weight— 0.30 lb/5 Oz.

Package Incl:

One User Manual

One 6.6 feet USB-C to Lightning Cable and Type-C Cable

One 30W USB-C Wall Fast Block

Conclusion:

Quntis is an authentic, reputed, long-time existing brand manufacturing electrical and electronic products. Quntis.com is a legitimate site. Quntis 30w fast charger with GaN Tech Review concludes that it is a genuine product sold on social media and shopping sites, including Amazon. Get 10% exclusive discount using coupon code PK6ZCY6X(expiry date: 2025-12-31). Quntis 30w fast charger is an effective charger with above 4.8/5 star ratings.

Were Quntis 30w fast charger reviews informative? Please comment below on Quntis 30w fast charger.