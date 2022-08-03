R9x Wiki {Aug} Check Specifications And All Variants!

This post on R9x Wiki will give you details regarding the use and specifications of this weapon. So, kindly read this post.

What is R9x?

Boeing, Northrop Grumman, and Lockheed Martin manufactured the R9x in 1974. The missile is a hellfire variant with sharp blades. It is a precision weapon weighing around 45 kg and specially designed for anti-armor purposes. It is surface-to-surface and air-to-surface missiles costing around US$ 150,000. The US has recently used the missile to kill a terrorist that we will discuss ahead. This made it a trending topic, and people are searching for its uses.

Why is R9x Wiki trending?

Recently, the Hellfire R9X missile, an anti-tank weapon, is used to kill Al Qaeda’s chief, Ayman al Zawahiri. He was one of the high-profile terrorists and was the main plotter of the terrorist attack of 9/11. The Central Intelligence Agency used this weapon on July 31, 2022, to kill Zawahiri, residing in Afghanistan. It was a significant achievement for the US and the whole nation that they completed their mission. This made it a trending topic. Further, we will share the specifications of the R9x missile.

Specifications of R9x

Based on our research on R9x Wiki, we have found that the missile has multiple features. Some readers are unaware of its specifications. So, here we will share every vital detail that describes the strength of this weapon.

Length: 1.6 m

Diameter: 180 mm

Engine: Solid-fuel rocket; Thiokol TX- 657

Wingspan: 0.33 m

Guidance system: Millimeter-wave radar seeker and Semi-active laser homing

Type: surface-to-surface; air-to-surface

Mass: 45-49 kg

Unit Cost: Its unit cost in FY 2021 is US$150,000

Originated in: the United States

This was all about its specifications. We hope that this information will be helpful for you all. Further, we will share some details on the variants of R9x Wiki.

Variants of R9X Missile

The missile has many variants with different specifications. Some of them are:

AGM-114A

AGM-114B/C

AGM-114F/FA

AGM-114K/K2/K2A (Hellfire II)

AGM-114L Hellfire

AGM-114M

AGM-114N

AGM-114P/P+

AGM-114R

AGM-114R9X

Conclusion

Summing up this post here, we have informed our viewers of the specifications of the Hellfire anti-tank missile weapon. The weapons were recently used to kill the chief of Al Qaeda, Zawahiri due to which many people want to know the weapon used by the CIA. So, we have informed every detail of this weapon, like its specifications, variants, etc. It is an informative post, and we have updated you on details regarding the weapon.

