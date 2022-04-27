Ragnarok Labyrinth NFT {April} Full Version Released!

This article describes an upcoming online game with NFT elements and rewards gamers with gaming tokens. Read more details about the Ragnarok Labyrinth NFT.

Are you interested to know about an online game that rewards gamers for playing the game and completing different missions? Let’s go through all major features provided by the game developers to the gaming community members.

Online gamers Worldwide search for exciting gaming platforms that provide entertaining gameplays with Play To Earn (P2E) feature.

Read this article until the end to find more interesting aspects of the game, missions and community-based events, activities, and rewards associated with Ragnarok Labyrinth NFT.

About Ragnarok NFT

Ragnarok NFT game is developed by Gravity, a popular South Korean video game developer. The game is based on the MMORPG genre, and it is available to the players for free. In addition to that, the players get rewarded according to their engagement with the gaming platform.

The official and full version of the game is to be released on 27th April 2022 at 09:00 AM (GMT+7), and the players are allowed to pre-install the game in advance.

The game is also developed with various interesting gameplays and modes to provide a more entertaining Ragnarok Labyrinth NFT Apk Download.

Features of Ragnarok NFT game

Availability of in-game crypto tokens to the gamers. These tokens are provided as rewards for the gamer’s participation and community activities.

The ‘Auto-play’ feature is available to the gamers to defeat the monsters and MVP, and gamers need not do the manual grinding.

‘Sharevice’ feature helps enhance gaming characters’ growth by sharing them with other players.

‘Labyrinth’ provides various challenging patterns to acquire treasures.

The players can also use various cardsand gaming gears to upgrade the system.

An auction house is available to gamers to trade, buy and sell goods.

Ragnarok Labyrinth NFT

The game’s initial release was set for 13th April 2022, but then the developers changed the date to 27th April.

The gaming platform consists of a dedicated community that allows interaction among the gamers of the community.

Ragnarok NFT game rewards the gamers with crypto tokens with which the gamers can purchase various gaming NFTs.

Pre-registered gamers are rewarded with various gaming accessories as milestone rewards.

There are thousands of epic gears and costumes that the player can buy/sell as NFTs.

How to install Ragnarok NFT game?

Android device users can visit Google Play and install Ragnarok Labyrinth NFT .

Android users must have Android 5.0 or more for a successful installation. The game file size is 122 MB.

Gamers with iOS devices can visit App Store and install the game.

In addition to that iOS users require iPhone/iPad/iPod touch with 12.0 or more for installation.

Conclusion

Gamers tend to get attracted to games that reward them for their gaming performance and for the dedicated time creating demand for Ragnarok NFT games. In addition to that, NFT collectibles are an added advantage to gamers. To know more details, please click here.

Have you installed the Ragnarok Labyrinth NFT? If yes, kindly comment below.

