Rapid Test And Trace Canada Reviews (Dec) Is This Legit?

Covid-19 has made our lives incredibly stressful even today. Thousands of people suffer from serious health issues that get in close contact with the virus. Moreover, the covid scenario is still on in many parts of the world. But now you can detect the virus at home with the help of a self-test kit.

If you want to collect more information about the test kit, read below in these Rapid Test and Trace Canada Reviews.

What is Rapid Test and Trace Canada?

Rapid Test and Trace Canada is the online platform that offers covid test kits. People will find various kits on the website, such as BTNX- Antigen test and Roche- SARC-COV-2 Antigen test.

Moreover, it is mentioned on the website that the available kits are authorized by Health Canada, and each kit claims to provide 100% accurate results. The test will take up to 15 minutes, and it is easy to use as people have to follow four steps to complete the test.

Besides that, shoppers will get full details on the website about the test kits and other launches like virtual test kits etc.

But, Is Rapid Test and Trace Canada Legit? Let’s find out below in this post.

What are the available features of Rapid Test and Trace Canada?

Website visiting link- https://rapidtestandtrace.ca

Offerings- covid test kits

Email address- info@rapidtestandtrace.ca

Contact number- 833-528-3272

Company address- 2841B 39 Street SW, Calgary, Alberta

Order return and exchange- not applicable after shipping

Order refund policy- not allowed after shipping

Payment options- credit and debit card

Social media pages- provided

Domain verification date-09/12/2020

Delivery charges – varied as per area pin code

Delivery period-2-5 days

If you want to order this self-test kit, consider reading the shoppers’ Rapid Test and Trace Canada Reviews before clicking the checkout button.

What are the fair points of ordering from Rapid Test and Trace Canada?

The website has a certified domain.

It has disclosed its full contact details.

There are positive reviews available on the website.

Health Canada authorizes the kits. (as mentioned on the website)

It delivers internationally.

It contains active social media pages.

What are the unfair points of ordering from Rapid Test and Trace Canada?

The return and refund are not allowed after shipping the order.

Is Rapid Test and Trace Canada Legit?

We have tried to reveal some legit facts about this ecommerce portal. So, if you want to buy a covid test kit, you must check out these below-mentioned pointers since it has covered all the possible parameters.

Nowadays, many fraud stores in the e-market claim to sell original products to trick people.

Domain establishment date- the website’s domain has launched on 09/12/2020.

Domain termination date- the website’s domain has a short life span as it will terminate on 09/12/2022.

Shopper’s remarks- Fortunately, there are positive shoppers’ Rapid Test and Trace Canada Reviews published on the e-store.

Trust rank- the website has earned an admirable rank that is 87.4/100.

Trust score- the website’s trust score is weak that is 35%.

Alexa rank- the site’s Alexa rank is 206986.

Social media links- The mentioned links lead you to the authorized social media platforms of the site.

Content quality- The published content is impressive as it holds in-depth information about the website and its offerings.

What are Rapid Test and Trace Canada Reviews?

We have investigated all parameters in search of the shopper’s reviews and from the website’s Facebook page we have received some information.

In elaboration, under the comments section of the posts, many customers have posted their inquiries, and one of the shoppers said the product is not accurate and the company is not taking any account of it.

In contrast, we have found positive shoppers’ remarks from the official website. Therefore, we suggest people research well before placing their orders.

The Final Verdict

In these Rapid Test and Trace Canada Reviews, we concluded that the website needs to be investigated more according to the available information. Therefore, people are suggested to go through all the details and reviews before ordering any test kit from this website.

Do you want to say anything about the website? Kindly post your remarks in the comments.