How To Run A Successful Real Estate Email Marketing Campaign

Real Estate Email Marketing Campaign: Only 35% of real estate agents say that they feel confident in their online marketing skills and strategies. Real estate is one industry that relies on people meeting up and forming connections with other people and the properties they see.

It is challenging to shift real estate to an online setting, something that most industries were forced to do post-pandemic. That doesn’t mean that you cannot leverage the power of the internet to advance your business.

Online marketing tools such as email marketing can prove to be beneficial to promoting your real estate business by being personalized and engaging in nature. Read on to know how you can do it too.

How does email marketing help real estate?

In 2021, the open rate for real estate emails increased by 32%, and the click-through rate by a whopping 54% since 2018. Email marketing is one of the most effective online marketing tools and it doesn’t require you to know much about marketing to take advantage of it.

The many benefits of email marketing that can be enjoyed by realtors include:

It helps you conduct a one-on-one conversation with clients, which some realtors engage in often during their jobs.

It allows you to send personalized, customized messages that help form and build meaningful client relationships.

You can segregate your audience and interact with everyone differently based on where they are in the sales funnel.

Everyone uses email, meaning you can potentially reach out to a wide audience at once.

You can entertain, educate and communicate with your audience all at once.

Before you begin an email marketing campaign of any sort, make sure you build a solid mailing list. Collect email addresses of interested people through social media, sign-up sheets, and references of existing customers.

How to run an effective email marketing campaign for your real estate business

There are many ways to leverage email marketing to promote your real estate business. Tools such as PosterMyWall offer a variety of customizable templates that you can use to send bulk emails in minutes. Use them to create personalized messages for everyone on your mailing list, depending on where they are in the sales funnel.

Send ads, deals, and offers through emails that would make people take instant action. Inform them about things that may benefit or interest them. PosterMyWall helps you create engaging emails by helping you select everything from design to text with just a few clicks.

You can also add videos in the form of GIFs to spice up your content. Share your social media profiles to allow users to connect with you further. Here are effective ways to run an email marketing campaign to promote your real estate business:

1. Create targeted ads

One of the quickest ways to use email marketing to promote your real estate business is to send real estate ads to people on your mailing list. There are a variety of ad templates that you can experiment with, depending on the ad you wish to send.

Now, what separates an ad sent in an email from the regular ads you see in newspapers or on social media is that the ad in an email is sent directly to a person that is already interested in real estate.

This is why they signed up for your mailing list. They are already a target audience highly interested in what you are selling. All you need to do is send them the right offer so that they engage further with you.

2. Be unique and valuable

A unique attribute of real estate marketing is that you mostly target people in your vicinity. Think of it from their point of view. Give them the reason to engage with you over your competitors. You can do this in two ways.

First, be distinctive in your emails. Have a distinct and consistent color theme in your mails or a custom sign-off that makes you stand out. Secondly, be valuable to your audience. Educate them about investment options in your community.

Let them know about changes or updates in the land rules in your community. By presenting information that is specific to your geographical location as well as distinct in presentation, you subconsciously register yourself in the mind of potential customers.

3. Nurture leads and clients

40% of buyers find a real estate agent through referrals from friends and family. Most people trust the judgment of themself or someone they know over advertisements. This is why nurturing leads and former clients is a great way to promote your business.

Provide value to them and ask for their feedback from time to time. Creating a constant conversation loop helps grow a bond between you and your audience. They don’t see you as a business but as a reliable option that they can bank on.

They may also recommend you to people interested in real estate. Nurturing leads will not result in immediate sales but it will help increase your brand loyalty and create long-lasting bonds with customers. It will help the overall longevity of your business.

4. Send a short & sweet newsletter

An excellent way to combine all the above points is to send a simple newsletter to your mailing list regularly. Newsletters can often be convoluted to prepare, but they don’t have to be. You can always prepare a page-long newsletter with simple/minimal editing.

You can put everything in there – ads, personal messages, deals, offers, informative pieces, local news about real estate in your community, entertainment bits, and colorful graphics. Graphics, in particular, help make your content captivating.

By sending a newsletter regularly, you can maintain consistent communication with your audience. You may even ask them what they would like to see you cover more in the future, and shape your future newsletters accordingly.

Final thoughts

Email marketing continues to be one of the most effective tools for online marketing. As a realtor, you can take great advantage of it, even if you don’t know much about marketing.

There are many ways to use email marketing to promote your business. You may have a conversation with your audience, educate or entertain them.

Your goal, however, should be about forming and nurturing bonds with your clients. The more value you provide to them, the more likely they become to enlist your services or refer you to their friends and family.