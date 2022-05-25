Redwood Highway Accident {May} Check Exclusive News!

We discussed Redwood Highway Accident, and you will know why this accident is getting viral on the internet.

Do you know why an Instagram influencer is recently trending all over the news? In this post, we briefly discuss that boy, and you will know why he is trending on the internet. The rate of road accidents is increasing rapidly, and one of the accidents that happened recently is trending on the internet.

Jesse kozechen is a 29-year-old boy, a resident of Brazil who died recently in a car accident which is why he has been trending recently. Let us move further and know more about Redwood Highway Accident in detail.

What happened in the Highway Accident of Redwood?

According to Oregon State Police, Jesse Kozechen, 29, died Monday morning near Highway 199 after his Volkswagen Beetle — known in Brazil as a VW Fusca — drove into oncoming traffic to escape stopping traffic and collided with an approaching Ford Escape SUV about 10:30 a.m.

The accident caused the highway to be closed for two hours. Kozechen swerved to overtake a turning car but overcorrected and crashed with Eileen Huss, 62, of Selma, and her 2-year-old passenger in a Ford Escape. Kozechen died in the accident.

The aftermath of the Redwood Highway Accident –

At the scene, Kozechen was pronounced deceased. Huss was taken to a local hospital by ambulance, and Huss’ 2-year-old passenger was unharmed, according to OSP. However, the Oregon State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit inspected the site;

Highway 199 was closed for two hours. IVFD, Sheriff’s Department, AMR, ODOT, OSP, and Oregon Towing were among the agencies who responded, with OSP leading the investigation. The highway is still underway of cleaning, and it might take a while to clean up the highway after this fatal collision of two vehicles on Redwood Highway Accident.

About Jesse Kozechen –

Kozechen spent years on a wandering road journey with his golden dog “Shurastey” in his Volkswagen, which was packed with a tent on the roof, according to his website and 915 Instagram photos. Jesse had more than 4 lakh followers on Instagram.

Kozechen’s dog’s extraordinary ability to copy his facial expressions has featured him on the YouTube channel The Dodo and a renowned animal website in 2017.

Since May 2017, he and his dog have travelled more than 50,000 miles on a voyage across South America, Mexico, and the United States. His ambition was to get to Alaska. We don’t have much information about the Redwood Highway Accident, but we will update you accordingly.

Final Verdict-

We hope this post helped you inform you about the fatal accident trending recently. The majority of the internet is showing condolences to the close ones of Jesse Kozechen.

Where did you first learn about this Jesse Kozechen car accident? Let us know about it in the comment section below. Also, do share this Redwood Highway Accident post to inform others.

