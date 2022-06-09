Reelsassy Reviews {June} Is This A Legit Seller Or Scam?

This essay focuses on Reelsassy Reviews, which are used to verify the credibility of the Reelsassy web retailer.

Are you searching for a place to buy lehenga and other ethnic dresses? If yes, then Reelsassy Reviews will educate you regarding an online site named Reelsassy that sells extraordinary dresses in India. So, don’t skip the post.

The review of the Reelsassy site is a valuation of a range of factors which will help in calculation of legitimacy of the site. We will discuss the site and its offering to begin this review.

Brief on Reelsassy

The Reelsassy website is an online shopping portal for ethnic dresses. They have an extraordinary collection of dresses for all occasions. It is a one stop place for all ethnic dresses from casual to party dresses.

Product Offerings

Suits

Lehengas

Dresses

Sharara

Other ethnic wear

Let now determine Is Reelsassy Legit by studying the factors we need to assess the site’s authenticity. The required factors are various site’s functionalities & operational features, disadvantages & merits, technical & validity factors, and client testimonials. Discussing all these factors will hugely affect our decision on whether the site is legit or not.

Features of Reelsassy

Buy products at : https://sassyreel.com/

E-mail address: The website has no mentioned any email address on the site. Whoever, you can contact them through their contact us page.

Address: The site has almost no mention of address or ligation of the online business.

Owner’s details:

Social Media Links: The online portal also has an unavailability of social media profiles and is a negative feedback in the assessment of Is Reelsassy Legit .

Delivery policy: No delivery policy is mentioned on the online site.

Privacy Policy and Terms: The online portal also lacks privacy policy, term of use and conditions.

Shipping: Even the site has no mentioned any statement on shipping method or shipping time on their platform.

Tracking of products: For tracking of orders the site has again not provided any data.

Cancellation: No data specified on cancelation policy.

Returns: There is no mention of a return policy on the site as the site has only a catalog page and a contact us page.

Refund: Nothing said about refunds on the site.

Payment mode: The Reelsassy site accepts cash on delivery, net banking and major debit and credit cards.

Reelsassy Reviews on Positive Highlights

The online portal accepts various payment methods including Rupay, Visa, MasterCard, Maestro Card, Discover, Sinner club, Internet Banking and cash on delivery.

Negative Highlight

The site has only three web pages including catalog, home and contact page.

So, the site has not mentioned any privacy policy, terms and condition and tracking policy.

Moreover, the website lacks delivery policy, shipping info, return and refund policy.

Legitimacy of Reelsassy

Domain creation: The Reelsassy domain name was established on May 27th, 2022.

Alexa Rank: Reelsassy has a rank of 0 on Alexa. As a result, we hardly trust it, and its poor ranking in Reelsassy Reviews should be considered a negative aspect.

Age of the Site: The webshop seems to have been up for 13 days.

Website Expiry: The domain will expire on May 27th, 2023.

Trustworthiness: The web portal’s trustworthiness is extremely low, with only a 2% trust score.

Country of origin: No official information is given on origins of the site.

Safety of Data: Yes, the site’s primary data is kept safe through an authenticated Https connection.

Proximity to Suspicious Websites: 9/100.

Threat Profile: 57/100.

Phishing Score: 57/100.

Malware Score: 16/100.

Spam Score: 21/100.

Social relations : As of this review, the site has no social media account and thus they have no social relation

Customer Review

Except for a few Youtube assessments and online Reelsassy Reviews, there were no customer reviews detected. All YouTube reviewers analysed the site thoroughly and concluded that it is a fraud. So, be on the lookout for Credit Card Fraud.

On the website, there were no client testimonials. As of this assessment, the site has had no product reviews, user feedback, social comments, or Alexa rank.

Final Verdict

So, to sum up, please try to avoid the Reelsassy website because it is still very young. It also has no social media presence or reviews, as well as a high danger profile. As a result, it’s best to keep away. Also, we recommend avoiding PayPal Scams by reading this post.

