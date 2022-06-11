Difference between Regular and Next-Gen Antivirus

Regular and Next Gen Antivirus: As malicious software grows more complex and dangerous, antivirus tools must adapt to protect computers, systems, networks, and data. Conventional antivirus tools that only used signature-detection to block viruses are becoming obsolete because new malware strains emerge faster than some databases can react. In fact, some researchers say that there are over 500,000 new pieces of malware detected every day. If this malware is unregistered, then how can regular antivirus stop it every time? Here are some differences between regular and next-gen antivirus software:

Next-gen antivirus uses artificial intelligence (AI)

Although next-gen antivirus software continues to use signature-detection technology to stop known threats, it also has an AI component that stops unknown threats. Next-generation cybersecurity tools leverage both AI and machine learning (ML) to stop potential threats based on threatening behavior and patterns proactively.

The updates are regular

As mentioned above, next-gen antivirus tools detect patterns to fight malware attacks. But the first layer of defense still looks at known signatures. Here, the software relies on a regularly updated database that carries the latest signatures of established malicious threats. As soon as a threat gains a foothold in the world, the threat’s DNA is entered into the database for next-gen antivirus software to utilize. Compare this to conventional antivirus software, that can wait weeks for an update.

It doesn’t stop at computer viruses

Computer viruses were the most dangerous threat a few decades ago when they could crash systems and destroy data in minutes. However, security measures improved, making them less effective. Likewise, cybercriminals began developing other types of malware that could help them make income.

Although conventional antivirus software primarily stops viruses, next-gen antivirus software stops different types of malware. Let’s look at some examples:

Computer viruses are legacy threats that corrupt files.

Computer worms are similar to viruses but can spread more easily and can drop other malware.

Metamorphic malware changes its code to avoid detection.

Adware hits user screens with popup ads and can track activity.

Spyware , keyloggers , and stalkerware spy on users.

Trojans are deceptive malware that often hide behind legitimate-looking software.

Botnet malware hijacks your device for a botnet.

Ransomware locks computers and holds them for ransom .

Rootkits give hackers root-level access to a computer.

Brower protection is a feature

An alarming number of malware attacks exploit web application vulnerabilities to target web browsers. Leaving web browsers defenseless is playing with fire. One wrong click can result in a dangerous malware infection for a user. Fortunately, next-gen antivirus software protects users by stopping scams, hacks, and malware attacks on browsers.

The rollout is cloud-based

Think of how long it takes to install legacy antivirus software that’s deployed through physical media like a DVD. While installing such cybersecurity tools on a few computers may take around an hour, installing them on all the endpoints of an organization can take months.

Next-gen antivirus software is entirely cloud-based for faster deployment. Instead of months, it takes a few hours to secure all the endpoints in an organization. Additionally, cloud-based software is also easier to manage. One central managing authority can implement the same security protocols on all the endpoints. Updating, upgrading, and expanding cloud-based software is also easier.

These are five key differences between conventional and next-gen antivirus software. Next-gen antivirus software stays one step ahead of known and unknown malware with these cutting-edge features.