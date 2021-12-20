Reina Fortnite Skin (Dec 2021) Get Detailed Updates!

This topic below is about Reina Fortnite Skin to let you know this recent outfit’s date of release, items that come along, and other specifications.

What are Skins in the Fortnite gameplay?

The top-rated skins are featured in the Fortnite gameplay. These are the most popular clothes in Fortnite, and you may rate or rank them and alter the ranks if you disagree with the results. Fortnite skins have been a huge part of the gameplay’s success.

Since many gameplays of this type are first-person, with you rarely viewing yourself, this one is third-person, with you constantly gazing at your cosmetics. It implies your skin is much more essential, and you may customize it in various ways.

What exactly is Reina Fortnite Skin?

The Reina skin is a limited-edition Fortnite outfit from the Reindeer Raiders collection.

On December 14, 2021, this character was introduced in Fortnite Battle Royale’s Season 9 Patch 19.01 of Chapter 2. Its specs are as follows:

Gameplay- Fortnite

Type- Fortnite Skins or Outfits

Gender- Female

ID- CID_A_319_Athena_Commando_F_Peppermint

Season- 1

Chapter- Chapter 3

Added- December 14, 2021

Date of Launch- December 20, 2021

Rarity- Rare

Occurrences- 2

Availability- Fortnite’s Item Shop

Price V-Bucks- 1200

Series- Platform

What is the best way to obtain Reina skin in the Fortnite gameplay?

Reina Fortnite Skin was initially introduced to the game in Season 1 of Fortnite Chapter 3. The skin for this cosmetic has been discovered, and it would presumably be available in Fortnite Item stores shortly.

Reina was either data mined or leaked, so we have no idea how it will be disseminated. Most leak cosmetics are revealed within thirty to sixty days of their detection.

It is from Season 9’s Chapter 2. Once this outfit or skin re-appears in its diary rotation, you can buy it by giving 1,200 V-Bucks in the Fortnite’s Item Shop.

Which items come along with the Reina skin?

The items that come with the Reina Fortnite Skin when you purchase it are as follows:

Frost Blast Back Bling

Reina Item Bundle

How to use Reina Skin?

The Reina Skin PNG could be used on your visual craft projects. They feature a transparent background that allows manipulating them easier.

Besides, Reina is a fragment of the Reindeer Raider’s collection. A few other products in this set are as follows:

Frost Blast Back Bling

Pincushion Punisher Pickaxe

Snowcapped Wrap

Final Verdict:

This newly discovered Fortnite skin is recently released, and you may purchase it from the Fortnite’s Item Shop whenever listed there for 1200 V-Bucks.

Reina Fortnite Skin is a recent skin or outfit added in the Fortnite gameplay and has a very shiny eyepatch. This ruthless reindeer warrior brings along many items.

