Researches on CBD Oil: How to Use CBD as a Natural Antidote to Stress?

Only a few drops of CBD oil are enough to reap significant health benefits.

Today, let’s find out what it is, how it is used and why it shouldn’t be confused with psychoactive cannabis!

Besides, you should know that you can now legally find and buy CBD oil easily online at the best websites and retailers.

Do you know the hemp/cannabis leaf symbol?

We tend to immediately associate it with cannabis as a substance with psychoactive and psychotropic effects (euphoria, lethargy, hallucinations).

But the same symbol can also represent CBD oil, a natural and safe product deriving from the Sativa hemp plant, with numerous properties helpful in promoting physical and mental relaxation. It can reduce stress, relax the nerves, and even act as a pain reliever. Thanks to its therapeutic power, it is gaining popularity and consensus, which is also popular in e-commerce.

What is CBD oil

CBD is the second most common cannabinoid — after THC — in cannabis Sativa. CBD oil is obtained by combining CBD extract with oil, most commonly hemp oil, olive or coconut oil.

What is the difference between THC and CBD?

Both interact with the nervous system’s receptors, but while the first generates a psychoactive effect and creates addiction, the second has no psychotropic consequences and is not toxic.

A significant plus: the beneficial properties that could have more than a positive effect on everyday life, especially when the to-do list seems endless and the sheep to count before falling asleep are never enough.

What are the CBD benefits?

Many would tell you that CBD oil helps sleep well. And that’s true because CBD has sedative and anxiolytic properties. Its use promotes mental and physical relaxation, improves mood and helps fight agitation, insomnia and anxiety. Falling asleep without muscle contractures and black thoughts helps to rest better and, as a natural consequence, wake up on the right foot with more energy and concentration.

Furthermore, numerous researches testify to its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant role, noting its potential for treating chronic pain and neurodegenerative diseases. This property also positively affects more common conditions such as abdominal cramps, menstrual pains and migraines.

How to use CBD?

CBD oil is marketed in glass bottles equipped with droppers and is taken sublingually precisely because, being an oil, it is not soluble in water or other liquids. As a result, the taste is quite intense and bitter, and for this reason, there are more captivating products based on CBD oil: the versions in capsules and even in the form of candy, gummy or not, are increasingly frequent.

Staying in the funny things department, hemp Sativa and CBD oil are also increasingly used in the skincare routine!

What is the correct dosage?

The CBD oil dosage is indicated on the package and depends on the characteristics and personal needs, although, especially when taking it for prolonged periods, it is advisable to consult your general practitioner.

The dosage of CBD oil is also conditioned by the active ingredient’s concentration and can range from a minimum of 3% to a maximum of 30%. If you are a novice, it is better to start with low concentrations and contained dosages to avoid possible contraindications.

What are the contraindications of CBD oil ?

CBD oil’s most common side effects, such as sleepiness, fatigue, dry mouth, and appetite changes, are mainly caused by an overdose. However, without forgetting that it could interfere with the intake of some drugs, one more reason to consult your doctor. In any case, for the choice, it is essential to be sure of the quality of the product you are going to buy: control over the entire supply chain and THC levels within the legal limits.

Is CBD oil legal?

In 2020, the European Commission made CBD-containing products usable for food purposes, and CBD oil is perfectly legal as long as it has THC concentrations below 0.2%.

Where to find CBD oil?

CBD oil is mainly purchased online or in physical stores dedicated to selling light cannabis products (with THC concentrations of less than 0.2%).

When buying online, it is essential to carefully read the product’s technical data sheet, which must indicate the concentration of the active ingredient and report a series of possible certifications: organic, vegan, gluten-free, etc.

What about CBD oil for dogs and cats?

CBD oil can also be helpful for pets, especially for treating nervousness, excessive restlessness and ailments related to old age. Paying particular attention to cats who are unable to metabolize terpenes, aromatic compounds contained in the oil. Always consult your vet!

