Rich Text Editor as a Must Have Content Creation Software

Rich Text Editor: When people think about the rich text editor, they usually consider it a very insignificant thing made for very insignificant tasks. But guess what: every decent developer knows this description is false. And you must know it too, since you are here reading this article. Want to learn more about enhancing the value of your projects?

In search of the perfect text editor, many editors are available on the market. Some of them may be good for simple tasks and others may offer more advanced features. But which one is the best for you? In this article, we will be discussing the best Rich Text Editor options that are currently available on the market.

Practical content editor with WYSIWYG functionality

WYSIWYG is an abbreviation for What you see is what you get. In practical terms, this is a system format that will allow you to verify content you create using images. Visual effects of your code can be seen in a real-time environment before it gets uploaded into the server.

That’s right: an HTML rich text editor can be even richer. In this system each user can work faster and the editing experience itself is something entirely different in comparison to free, more standard products. Sometimes, while coding, it’s just better to see things with your own eyes instead of imagining them, don’t you agree?

Large number of professionals from all over the world

Support of other developers is something one needs nowadays. Even a small project can become quite complicated and work schedule isn’t as flexible as we might want it to be. Only the best WYSIWYG Editor with collaborative editing gives everyone an opportunity to join in and share the load. And this is what real-time collaboration is all about. Inside the program there’s a whole bunch of features supporting that concept.

So, it’s not only a sophisticated HTML rich text editor — it is a gateway to the world with no boundaries. That’s the way you should understand it, because a team of programmers is sometimes highly international, which allows you to find the best collaborators available, no matter where their workshops are based or what time zone they occupy.

Simple conclusion

If you are looking for the best rich text editor out there, you should focus on the real practical value that comes with the pricing. WYSIWYG compatibility and real-time international collaboration on a single document are just some of the goodies you can choose from and use in your everyday programming. An ordinary javascript text editor will not support any of that.

