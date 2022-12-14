A Brief Guide for Choosing the Right Air Filter for Indoor Air Quality

If you’re like most people and don’t really give much thought to your home’s air filters, then this is for YOU. The importance of having clean indoor environments cannot be stressed enough. Inhaling secondhand smoke or other toxins in the formic acid can have long-term consequences on mental clarity and physical health – so what better way than protecting yourself?

That’s why it’s essential to ensure you have the correct type of air filter for your home and replace them according to the manufacturer’s recommendations. Many factors go into choosing the best home filter, such as size, type, and efficiency. This brief guide will explain what you need to consider when buying an air filter and provide tips on choosing the best one for your needs.

Types of Air Filters

The first thing you should consider when choosing an air filter is what type of filter you need. There are two basic types of air filters – mechanical and electrostatic. Mechanical filters are made from woven materials like fiberglass or cotton, while electrostatic filters use electricity to attract particles like dust and pollen. The filter you choose will depend on the size of the home and the level of filtration you require.

Measure the Right Size

The size of the 18×24 air filter is important because it determines how much air can pass through it at once. If you buy a filter that is too small for your system, it won’t be able to process enough air to clean it effectively. On the other hand, buying a too-large filter will take longer than necessary to process the same amount of air. Make sure to measure your existing filters before purchasing new ones, so you know exactly what size you need.

Efficiency Rating

Air filters have different efficiency ratings ranging from MERV 1-20 (Minimum Efficiency Reporting Value). The higher the rating, the better the filtration capacity. Most residential air filters should have a rating between MERV 8-13 for maximum effectiveness. For homes with pets or allergies, look for a high-efficiency filter with a rating between MERV 14-20 for maximum protection from airborne particles like dust mites or pet dander.

Last But Not Least – The Price

Price should also be considered when shopping for an air filter since higher-quality filters can be more expensive than their lower-quality counterparts. However, don’t let this deter you from investing in a better-quality product; these products tend to last longer and offer superior filtration capabilities compared to their lower-cost competitors. Also, look out for specials and discounts which can help offset some of the costs associated with buying an expensive high-efficiency filter.

Importance of Improving Your Indoor Air Quality

Air filters play a significant role in keeping your indoor air clean and healthy. Regularly changing your air filter can improve your indoor air quality and help to protect your family from harmful airborne particles. With this guide in hand, finding the perfect fit should be simplified so that homeowners can enjoy cleaner indoor air with peace of mind!