Right Eyeglasses & Sunglasses: Choosing the right pair of glasses frames for girls might seem a daunting task to you but it is not. Rather it will be fun for you to dig deep into your personality and will help you to know yourself as a person. In this article, we are going to share some tips to select the right eyeglasses and sunglasses that will look perfect on your personality. Here are some points that you should consider while choosing the right pair of eyeglasses/ sunglasses.

Your face shape

Your skin tone

Your personality & way of living

Your budget

Tips To Select The Right Eyeglasses & Sunglasses

Let’s have a look at each of the above mentioned factors one by one.

Your face shape

Undeniably identifying your face shape is the most essential factor while selecting glasses frames. Just in case if you are wondering how to get to know about your face shape, no worries. All you have to do is to trace your face with a dry-erase marker and that’s it. You will identify whether your face shape is oval or round, square or triangle, or heart-shaped. Below we have compiled a list of glasses and made it easier for you to select the right pair of glasses according to your face shape.

Round shaped face:

Round faces have usually equal length and width and are proportional. Glasses frames like rectangular, aviator, geometric, or even square-shaped glasses look well on square-shaped faces.

Oval-shaped face:

Those who have an oval-shaped faces are considered very lucky ones because almost every shape of glasses frames like cat eyeglasses, or round, square, rectangular, aviator, wayfarer, browline, geometric frame glasses look perfect and suitable on their face.

Triangle shaped face:

People with angular cheeks, narrow chin, and wider foreheads fall into the category of triangular-shaped faces.

Square shaped face:

Square-shaped faces have wider foreheads and jawlines, however, it is suggested for square-shaped faces to not choose glasses frames like rectangular, oval, browline.

Heart-shaped face:

Heart-shaped faces are considered more attractive in males and frames like rectangular, wayfarer, oval, browline, cat-eye look perfect on heart-shaped faces.

Your skin tone

Now comes to identify your skin tone whether it’s coo-colored skin tone or dark, or just fair. So that you can find the perfect frame that can coincide with your skin color. For warm skin tone, warm colors like red, pink, tan, are considered best. And those who have fair skin color can go for blue, black, grey shades of eyeglasses frames. Despite these colors, you can also choose any other color which suits your skin color. Or even thinking of your most wearing clothes’ color can help you to choose the right pair of glasses.

Your personality & way of living

Everyone has a different lifestyle so they should choose those frames that reflect their way of living. While selecting the right pair of glasses you should know that what’s fit with your personality. It doesn’t matter what frame glasses you choose, always go for those glasses that make you feel confident and comfortable.

Your budget

Last but not the least, considering your budget is no doubt very essential while choosing glasses. However, it doesn’t mean that if you are running out of budget you should go for low-quality eyeglasses or sunglasses. Because remember, the eyes are the most sensitive part of your body. So no matter never compromise over the health of your eyes. Buying expensive eyeglasses and sunglasses isn’t necessarily important but prefer to select those glasses which can protect your eyes and are comfortable for your eyes.

Which glasses frames are you going to choose for yourself? Let us know and Ainak is also providing guideline on calls and Whatsapp. We would be glad to hear back from you!