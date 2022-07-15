Ripudaman Singh Malik Wiki {July 2022} Air India Bombing

Ripudaman Singh Malik Wiki had details of a businessman cum philanthropist killed on 14th July 2022 in Surrey.

Do you want to know about Ripudaman Singh Malik, the man shot dead on 14th July 2022 morning outside his Surrey office? At present, Ripudaman was living in Vancouver, Canada, looking after his apparel business. Ripudaman’s past was marred in controversy as he was accused of the Air India bombing in 1985, but the court acquitted him of the allegation in 2005.

According to some media reports, this man was accused of his role in the Khalistan movement. To know more about this man, keep reading Ripudaman Singh Malik Wiki till the end.

Ripudaman Singh Malik Personal Details:

Ripudaman Singh is a well-known Canadian businessman, Sikh leader and philanthropist. He is the owner of an Apparel Company which owns brands like Papillon and is also the founder member of Khalsa Credit Union and Satnam Education Society.

Name – Ripudaman Singh Malik

Age – 75

Profession – Businessman

Children – 5

Death date – 14 th July 2022

Height – 6 feet 2 inch

Weight – 93 kg

Birthplace – Punjab, India

Nationality – Canadian

Social work – Founder, Khalsa Credit Union and Satnam Education Society

Wife – Not known

Parents – Not known

Qualification – Not known

Source of Income – Business

Bombing: Ripudaman Singh Malik Air India

Ripudaman was accused of the Air India Kanishka bombing of 1985, in which 331 passengers were killed. He was charged with financing the bombing plan and assisting the conspirators at various stages. The plane was detonated on the coast of Ireland, and 260 Canadian passengers on board were killed in the incident.

In this case, two bag handlers were also killed at Tokyo Airport when they tried to move a bag traced back to Vancouver. Ripudaman was instantly accused of this bombing and served a jail term from 2000 to 2004 but in 2005 Canadian court acquitted Malik Air India Bombing incident.

He was also on the blacklist of the Indian government for his pro-Khalistan thoughts and was denied visas till 2019. He visited the country in 2019 and thanked the government for its supportive attitude towards Sikhs.

Ripudaman Singh Malik Death:

Ripudaman Singh was shot in the morning of 14th July outside his Surrey office, and a car was found burning some distance from the shooting spot. According to local police, the assailant’s face was covered, and he had a gun in both hands. Royal Canadian police said it appears to be the targeted shooting, and the victim succumbed to wound injury.

Ripudaman Singh Malik Net Worth 2022:

Malik was involved in several activities like the apparel industry, Educational society and Khalsa credit union. According to some media reports, it is estimated that Ripudaman will have a net worth of $110 million in 2022.

He has spent around 40 years building his fortune and is one of the most well-known businessmen in British Columbia. Please note all the details have been taken from internet sources.

Final verdict:

Ripudaman was working with the current Indian government to solve many issues related to the Sikh community and was happy with the outcome. He wanted Sikhs to solve their problem cordially with present dispensation.

Ripudaman Singh Malik Age was 75 at the time of his death. Are you aware of his hands in the 1985 Air India bombing? Please share your thoughts in the comment section.

