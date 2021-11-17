Rittenhouse Net Worth 2021 {Nov} Know Recent Incident!

The article Rittenhouse Net Worth 2021 is about background, family, income source, charges, and current news of Kyle Rittenhouse.

Who is Kyle Rittenhouse?

Kyle Rittenhouse, also nicknamed Kyle, is 18 years old and born on January 3, 2003. His birthplace is Antioch, Illinois, USA. He is a school going student, and Kyle suddenly became a public figure when he shot two dead people.

His early career and how he grew up are unknown, as he is a private person, and does not share anything about him on social media. However, Wendy Rittenhouse is his mother’s name, but we do not know his father’s name.

What is Rittenhouse Net Worth 2021?

Kyle finished his graduation, but where he received his school and high education is unknown. However, he is a car dealership business by profession, but there is not much information about his main source of income.

Even his parents are unaware of what he was doing when the incident took place. But after the incident, all his gadgets like his laptop, phone, and social media accounts are frozen and taken into custody.

He was a member of a hidebound mob gang that emerged at one of the protest rallies in America in August 2020. As of now, Kyle Rittenhouse Net Worth 2021 is still unknown.

What exactly happened in Kenosha?

On August 25, 2020, two men were killed and one wounded during a protest at two locations in Kenosha. A 17-year-old accused Kyle Rittenhouse was armed with an AR-15 rifle, and he said he was there to protect a car dealership and provide medical aid.

Kyle was charged with first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, and possession of weapons by a person under 18, and failure to follow an emergency order from the state or local government. The trial of Kyle began on November 1, 2021, and the verdict is yet to come.

We are here discussing Rittenhouse Net Worth 2021. However, if we get any information about the final judgment, we will update you.

Why were the gun charges dismissed?

The judge dismissed the charge of carrying weapons by a person under 18.

Judge Bruce Schroeder dismissed the charge saying there were exceptions in the law that allowed Kyle to hold a semi-automatic rifle. However, other charges can be punishable from 12 to up to 60 years in prison.

Till last year Kyle was a simple graduated guy. But he suddenly came in the news because of shooting cases in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year. Not much information is available for Rittenhouse Net Worth 2021.

Know about Kenosha unrest shooting

