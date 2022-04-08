Roblox Chipotle Event {April 2022} Game Zone Information

The main priority of the article is to give the correct information about the Roblox Chipotle Event and the features of the event.

Hey, are you a Roblox player? Do you want to get free “Burritos” for the entire year? You have a piece of excellent news. Roblox has done another tie-up with “Chipotle”. For this reason, the Roblox players will get free burritos.

The news has sparked in many countries like Australia and the United Kingdom. Many players want to know about the new collaboration. From the expert’s view- it is the most extensive collaboration ever. So, let’s focus on the Roblox Chipotle Event.

How Do You Participate in the Event?

There are a few processes to participate in the event. Know the process in brief.

As a player, you need to know the Chipotle builder experiences. Now the players need to open the game. The game has a retro style and is also similar to the 1993 restaurant of Chipotle. The players need to make the burrito for “Burrito National Day”. The players can open another Chipotle by using the default uniform. Now the players need to make burritos as soon as possible.

Chipotle Roblox Event 2022

Remember, all the Roblox players are not allowed for the event purpose. The first 100,000 participants only earn burrito bucks. The players can also use the website of the Chipotle chain in Canada and the United States.

The players will also get the codes for the events. But the regulations will be available up to April 13, 2022. It was the first time Burritos allowed Roblox players to exchange currency in the real world. The builders of burritos will live from 3.30 pm (PT) to 6.30 pm (PT).

Know the norms of Roblox Chipotle Event

The leader board will be featured from 11.59 pm (PT) every day as per the game rule. It will continuously feature the leader board from April 7 to April 13. But the leader board only allows the five top players only. The Roblox players in the Philippines are keen to know about the ultimate player’s name.

The most crucial factor of the event – it was the first time when a metaverse group made an authentic menu for the best restaurant brand. The menu is- Black beans, tomato, red chilli salsa, cheese, guac, white rice and lettuce salad etc. People are interested in Chipotle Roblox Event 2022.

Why is the Event News Trending?

Chipotle has made these menus with the inspiration of Roblox. And the menu will be available on the mobile application of Chipotle and the website of Chipotle.

The Last Words

Many gamers are enthusiastic about the event because winning the game will offer them real free food. It is an outstanding offer for the gamers just playing the metaverse game on the Roblox and winning the real food absolutely free. That is why gamers want to take part in the Roblox Chipotle Event.

You can also learn more about the event by checking the link. Are You Ready for the Event? Comment, please.

