Rogel Aguilera-Mederos Wiki {Dec} Find Sentence Detail

What happened in Lakewood in 2019?

On April 25, 2019 afternoon, a semi-trailer driver was driving an 18-wheeler loaded with timber for a Houston-based trucking company, Castellano 03 Trucking LLC. When the trailer reached Lakewood, Colorado, it collided with nearly two dozen vehicles, including four other semi-truck, waiting for routine traffic to get over.

As a result of the accident, a massive fireball explosion took place, burning cars and trucks, injuring, and killing people. At the same time, the driver escaped unharmed from the incident.

Rogel Aguilera-Mederos- know who is he?

The driver we talked about above is Rogel Aguilera, a Cuban immigrant living his life in the USA. Aguilera-Mederos was born in April 1995, and when the accident took place, he was 23 years old. Also, he is married to Neilan Gonzalez, and the couple has a son, as tracked from his online record.

Taking responsibility for the accident, he said it happened due to a brake failure. However, there has not been any proof that the semi-truck completely burned in the fire. Also, from the investigation and Rogel Aguilera-Mederos Wiki, Rogel had neither a criminal record nor drug addiction. According to his relative, he is a good guy living a normal life before the accident.

Why is Rogel Aguilera Mederos in the news now?

The accident killed four people named: William Bailey, 67, Doyle Harrison, 61, Stanley Politano, 69, and Miguel Lamas Arellano, 24, and injured several others. And now, more than two years later, on Monday, December 13, 2021, Rogel has been sentenced to 110 years in prison. The trial began on September 28, 2021, and according to Rogel Aguilera-Mederos Wiki, he was found guilty of vehicular homicide.

Bruce Jones, the country court judge, stated that Rogel Aguilera-Mederos received the lowest possible sentence on all 27 unlawful charges. In addition, he stated that he did not agree with the judgment, but the state’s minimal laws constrained him.

The news of the sentenced imprisonment spread. It followed nationwide backlash and five million petitions filed by people asking to either reduce the sentence or grant mercy by Governor Jared Polis. Also, all agree the accident was tragic, but the trucking company should also be held responsible for the accident.

But according to the fresh news, on December 30, 2021, the governor commuted Rogel’s sentence to 10 years with a chance of parole after 5 years. He also added that the accident was tragic but was not an intentional act. You can read here about the accident

