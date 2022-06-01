Roland Garros 2022 Wiki {June} Know About Tournament Here!

This article on Roland Garros 2022 Wiki will inform our readers about the major tennis tournaments taking place in Paris.

The Roland Garros tournament

Roland Garros began on May 22nd and will end on June 5th, 2022. It is held at Paris’s Stade Roland Garros. In the US, People can watch it live streaming on NBC’s Peacock, Sling TV, and Fubo TV, on Sony TEN 2, Sony Six, and Sony TEN 4.

Roland Garros has already begun, and word has spread across social media about winning and scoring the most points. Rafael Nadal vs. Novak Djokovic is currently in the spotlight, and Rafael has defeated Novak and entered the semi-finals.

Roland Garros Wiki

Roland Garros was built in 1928 to preserve France’s tennis success, and at the time, president Emile Lesueur requested that the venue be named after her former classmate, who was no less than a hero for sacrificing his life during World War I in 1918.

Roland Garros was a fighter pilot from France. To show gratitude for his sacrifice and keep his name alive, the President kept this tournament name on his name.

Further, we will share information about winners of this tournament.

French Open Prize for winners

Roland Garros 2022 Wiki winners will be presented with custom-made pure silver replicas of their trophies. The President of the French Tennis Federation usually presents them (FFT). The Cup des Mousquetaires (The Musketeers’ Cup) is awarded to the winner of the men’s singles event. Here are some details about the prize money, how much will the players earn

SINGLES

Winner: ‘2,200,000 / 2,000 points

Finalist: ‘1,100,000 / 1,200 points

Semi-finalist: ‘600,000 / 720 points

Quarter-finalist: ‘380,000 / 360 points

Round of 16: ‘220,000 / 180 points

Round of 32: ‘125,800 / 90 points

Round of 64: ‘86,000 / 45 points

Round of 128: ‘62,000 / 10 points

Roland Garros 2022 Wiki DOUBLES (‘ per team)

Winner: ‘580,000 / 2,000 points

Finalist: ‘290,000/ 1,200 points

Semi-finalist: ‘146,000 / 720 points

Quarter-finalist: ‘79,500 / 360 points

Round of 16: ‘42,000 / 180 points

Round of 32: ‘25,000 / 90 points

Round of 64: ‘15,500 / 0 points

The French open total purse money is $66.80 million.

Conclusion

To summarize this post, we informed our readers about the grand tournament French Open, which is currently taking place in Paris and has been widely publicized on social media; we also explained why the French Open is also known as Roland Garros and the prize for Roland Garros 2022 Wiki winners. please check the link to know more about the French open tournament 2022

