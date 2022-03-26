Rosmah Mansor Pink Diamond Necklace (March) What’s News?

The post talks about Rosmah Mansor Pink Diamond Necklace and elaborates further details.

Do you want to know about the necklace news of the wife of the former prime minister of Malaysia? As per sources, Rosmah Mansor was alleged for purchasing a Pink diamond necklace that was worth $23 Million. As proof, an invoice receipt in her name was showcased as evidence herein.

However, the former prime minister’s wife has declined any such claims. The internet is stormed with forums and questions by the public, wanting to know the actual scenario. Thus, we bring you complete detail of Rosmah Mansor Pink Diamond Necklace to wade away any false news. Read More.

Who is Rosmah Mansor?

Rosmah Mansor, whose actual name is Datin Sri Hajah Rosmah Binti Mansor, is the wife of Najib Razak, the former prime minister of Malaysia. As per sources, she has two children with Najib Razak named Mohd Norashman and Nooryana Najwa. Furthermore, they have a lot of wealth amassed, which she claims to have been saved since childhood.

The former prime minister’s wife is currently in the limelight after her name appeared in an invoice raised against the purchase of a Pink Diamond Necklace. In the coming sections, we will be elaborating more details about Rosmah Mansor Pink Diamond Necklace.

More Details About The Pink Diamond Necklace

As per sources, Low Taek Jho, a financier, also known as Jho Low, had eventually contacted Schwartz in 2013 June.

Herein, Schwartz was asked to create a pink diamond necklace for Rosmah Mansor, the wife of former prime minister Najib Razak.

Besides, she was also asked to attach a large heart-shaped gem in the necklace’s center.

Furthermore, as per sources, it was alleged that Rosmah had asked for a diamond necklace of 18 carats. However, Schwartz was revealed to have only 22 carats pink necklace of diamond.

Rosmah Mansor Pink Diamond Necklace – Detailing More

As per sources and the records, Schwartz personally delivered the necklace to Rosmah. It was during the time when Rosmah was staying at a yacht when in aboard. Besides, Low was off the coast at Monaco after delivering the necklace.

In addition, the records also highlighted an additional piece of jewelry worth $1.3 Million being brought from Schwartz by Rosmah in 2014. However, Rosmah and her husband Najib claim not knowing about the pink diamond necklace.

Besides, speaking further on Rosmah Mansor Pink Diamond Necklace, the couple only maintained their stance that Sheikh Mansour Zayed, the prince of UAE, wanted to present Rosmah with a large piece of jewelry. However, there were no other details divulged by the couple.

Final Conclusion

Furthermore, as per sources and information provided by Rajivan Nambiar, Geethan Ram Vincent, and Reza Rahim, no jewelry was found in Rosmah’s possession.

In addition, the couple has maintained their stance that they had no idea about the invoice being produced and presented to the jury as evidence during the ongoing trial of Roger Ng, the former Goldman Sachs Group Inc banker.

Do you have more information about Rosmah Mansor Pink Diamond Necklace? What more details do you know about the case? Let us know your feedback in the comments section below.

