Ruins Greatsword Ring {March 2022} Explore The Weapon!

Users from Worldwide are trying to figure out the news of the Greatsword. The Rubble is fragmented with meteoroids creating massive destruction.

The news below speaks about the damage provided by the weapon and other knowledge related to achieving Ruins Greatsword Ring.

What is Ruins Greatsword?

Ruins Greatsword are the sword of Colossal in the game, Elden Ring. It rules with the smartness and the strength. It grabs the excellence with enormous damage. It is found by defeating Crucible Knight and Misbegotten in the Elden Ring game.

Ruins initially found this sword. As the player demands power, this fragmented weapon drops down from the sky.

It has no grounds for gravitational force as a default weapon skill and runs with an incredible speed of 15 FP by winds.

Description of the weapon

Weight of the weapon 23 kg

Physical damage 124 rough

Surprising damage 37 as a magic power

Critical handling 100

Attack absorption 65

Self Defense as magic 55

Heat defence with Elden Ring Ruins Greatsword Build 50

Thunder defence 50

Scaling attributes B range STR and D cup INT

Achieving attributes 50 STR and 16 INT

Where Is The Excellent Sword Ring Found?

In the game of Elden ring, the swordcraft takes the help of a meteoroid ore blade which is a rare incidence to find. This world can provide immense strength and intelligence to the fighter. The user needs to visit certain places for availing the Elden ring sword!

The user must visit the divine town of Caelid and locate the dragon’s direction borrowed from God Slayers’ site. After entering the god skin tower, the client moves to the fortified mansion.

How to get Ruins Greatsword Ring

The user needs to work up through the castle NPC and represent the main cathedral about the red main idea to maintain the knight sword.

After encountering an inappropriate warrior, these words are introduced as a lightning weapon.

The user needs to fight the boss with strength and intelligence of D level to get the magic of ability is an incarnation in the sword.

After winning the enemies, their honourable PVP would provide the sword by Elden Ring.

Elden Ring Ruins Greatsword Build and other Armaments

Apart from the Elden ring, other legendary weapons are provided to the users. It is accomplished after completing the challenge of the land. Nine weapons are legendary achievements and can be availed only from the dragon barrow site in western lands.

Conclusion

