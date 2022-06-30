Best RuneScape 3 Maps To Help Earn RS3 Gold

RuneScape 3 has stood the test of time and is still updated despite being around for over 20 years. With a game being updated for that long, you can expect new areas to be introduced. RuneScape 3 can be daunting to explore if it is your first time playing. This is especially true depending if you are a free player or a paying member. Free players have fewer areas to explore than people who pay a monthly fee.

So whether you are in-game or on your phone trying to plan the best route for your next objective, a map will be necessary. There are plenty of sites that offer a complete look at the RuneScape 3 map. Others are even interactive maps, allowing you to click on an icon to take you to that icon’s page. For the most part, most of these will provide the same general information that is needed to complete quests and collect RuneScape gold along the way efficiently.

This article will be going over some of the better maps to check out if you want to get a good look at Gielinor. With so many different locations like dungeons and all of the small islands you can visit.

Tip It (Rune Tips) Interactive Map

Rune Tips or Tip It is a RuneScape fan site initially founded in 2001 by STEEL Corporation Inc. and other passionate players. The site provides detailed guides, features, tools, and information to help RuneScape players. The Rune Tips team is dedicated to keeping the site up-to-date with the latest RuneScape developments and ensuring that all the information provided is accurate. They have built massive databases full of helpful RuneScape tips and tricks.

Their RuneScape 3 interactive map is exceptionally well done and smooth. The map marks every location and quest to ensure you don’t miss anything. If you plan on getting as much RuneScape gold as possible, which you should be, the map also marks important rare trees and hunting areas.

However, there is no way to remove or filter out the icons on the map, so it will be somewhat cluttered and hard to spot some things, especially in the city areas. Other than that, this is a great interactive map to help you on your journey.

RuneScape Wiki Interactive Map

RuneScape Wiki is the official RuneScape encyclopedia; it is edited and maintained by many players. RuneScape Wiki was started in 2005 and since then, has become the largest and most comprehensive reference for RuneScape 3. You will find almost everything you need here, from RuneScape gold guides to interactive maps.

RuneScape Wiki’s interactive map is another good choice for interactive maps if you want another detailed map. Much like Rune Tips’ interactive map, clicking on an icon will take you to that icon’s respective page. So if you want to learn more about that dungeon, it will take you to that page with all the information you will ever need.

Sadly, this interactive map seems to be a bit buggy. It doesn’t allow you to click on specific areas and there is no way to zoom in or out, making it hard to make out specific areas and icons.

RuneScape Bits and Bytes (RSBANDB)

RuneScape Bits and Bytes’ interactive map is another excellent map. It also allows for some slight filtering, only for transportation methods, though. However, while it offers a very lovely map you zoom in or out and drag around, it is missing some valuable features.

First, the map is missing location names. You can jump to a location using a link on the side, but it is still confusing. You also can’t click on any icons to take you to their respective pages. Hovering over them doesn’t say what they are either. Experienced players might know what they are, but new players might find this map less useful.

Which Is The Best Map To Use?

All of these maps are good options to use. The Rune Tips (Tip It) probably has the most responsive interactive RuneScape 3 map. However, that site says that it was last updated in 2013. I’m not sure if that is a typo or not, but that is not a good sign. There have been a lot of updates since then.

So I will have to go with the next best option. RuneScape Wiki is probably the next best option. While the interactive map can be buggy, they also have a PNG version of the map if you prefer that.

Conclusion

And there you have it, these are some of the best maps that will help you on your quest and make your journey that much easier. These maps mark all important information like transportation options and gathering locations to help you earn RS gold. While all of these maps are great to use, I had to give the edge to Rune Tips’ interactive map for being the best of the bunch due to it being much smoother to use.

