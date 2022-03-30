Salesplow Reviews {March} Is It Authentic Site Or Scam?

Read about a newly launched website that Salesplow.co offers women’s dresses. Read extensive Salesplow Reviews.

Are you looking to buy cotton dresses as the summer season is approaching? Are you looking to buy a bundle of casual cotton dresses to tackle intensifying heat? Would you prefer to buy women’s clothing online?

Are you looking for wedding wear as the marriage season in India is approaching? Did you come across Salesplow.co? Do you prefer to check reviews of the website? Then, let’s read about Salesplow Reviews.

The customer does not have many options to research on the website as Salesplow.co did not mention any information about its policies, shipping and delivery timelines, about its vision.

The catalogue is offered upfront on the website, which shows that Salesplow.co does not care about customer relationships and building long-lasting trust.

Salesplow.co is a new commercial website offering 81 bundled women’s dresses. Each bundle contains three pairs of women’s dresses. The collection includes:

Wedding wear Kurtis and shalwar Ethnic wear Traditional long dresses and Casual wear

Features to check Is Salesplow Legit:

Social media Links: unspecified at Salesplow.co.

Price: ₹799.00.

Physical address: unspecified at Salesplow.co.

Customer Reviews and blogs: not supported by Salesplow.co.

Terms and Conditions: unspecified at Salesplow.co.

Privacy policy: unspecified at Salesplow.co.

Phone (or) whatsapp number: unspecified at Salesplow.co.

Store locator: Salesplow.co did not feature a store locator or mention physical outlets’ addresses.

Help and FAQ: unspecified on Salesplow.co.

Delivery Policy: unspecified on Salesplow.co.

Shipping Policy: unspecified on Salesplow.co.

Tracking: not possible at Salesplow.co

Return Policy: unspecified at Salesplow.co.

Refunds Policy: unspecified at Salesplow.co.

Email address: unspecified at Salesplow.co.

Salesplow Reviews on Mode of Payment: only CoD is available, and payment is taken in INR(₹).

Newsletters: users need to subscribe with their email address to receive newsletters from Salesplow.co.

Pros:

The bundle is offered at a massive discount of 84% at Salesplow.co

Salesplow.co offers three similar categories of dresses in a single bundle

Overall, 243 collections of casual dresses available on Salesplow.co

The bundle had three different coloured dresses, offering S to XXL sizes

Detailed image illustrations and specifications of dresses present at Salesplow.co

Cons:

Salesplow.co allows the customer to order 9,99,999 quantities of the same item, which shows poor website logic. A negative highlight in Salesplow Reviews

Salesplow.co allows to enter redundant details and does not verify customer’s email and phone numbers before blindly accepting the orders

Difficult to contact customer service as the contact number, email and physical address is not present

Customer feedback showed that Salesplow.co delivered defective dresses

Unfriendly design of Salesplow.co without searching, sorting and filtering options

Is Salesplow.co Legit?

Salesplow.co Creation : 11th January 2022 at 10:04:29.

Salesplow.co Age: two months and nineteen days old.

Salesplow.co Last updated on: 11th January 2022 at 10:04:30.

Salesplow.co Expiry: 11th January 2023 at 10:04:29.

Salesplow.co life expectancy: expires within nine months and eleven days; a vital factor to check Is Salesplow Legit?

Trust Index : Salesplow.co received a 1% Trust Rating.

Place of origin: Salesplow.co was registered in the US.

Status of Blacklisting: Salesplow.co is not blacklisted.

SSL Status: IP 23.227.38.32 does not has SSL certification.

Business ranking: Salesplow.co received a 100% business ranking.

Threat Profile: 12/100.

Suspicious Websites Proximity: 9/100.

Phishing Score: 12/100.

Malware Score: 8/100.

Spam Score: 0/100.

Connection Security: Salesplow.co used HTTPS protocol.

Contact person: unspecified at Salesplow.co.

Social relations: Salesplow.co’s presence was not detected on social media.

Owner’s contact and Identity: hidden using services of icann.org.

Customers Reviews:

Salesplow.co achieved a Zero Alexa ranking. Four YouTube reviews and six website Salesplow Reviews suggest that it is a SCAM. Read about PayPal Scams as Salesplow.co has a considerable phishing score.

Sixty-seven customer reviews showed that the dresses were delivered in torn, damaged, unusable conditions and had low-quality materials. The customers pointed out that the dresses had stains on them and were unusable.

Several other customers mentioned that they did not receive the delivery of the dresses and had difficulty in returns and refunds. There is a high number of complaints filed on customer complaint websites.

Salesplow.co does not support product reviews. No customer reviews were present for Salesplow.co elsewhere on the internet and social media.

Conclusion:

Salesplow Reviews concludes that Salesplow.co is a SCAM. It received a poor Alexa rank and terrible Trust Rank. Salesplow.co is a new website with a short life expectancy. Though Salesplow.co successfully delivered dresses with CoD options, it would be impossible to return defective dresses and get a refund. Hence, we do not suggest Salesplow.co.

Read about Credit Card Scams as Salesplow.co has a considerable phishing score.

Were reviews on Salesplow.co informative? Please comment below about this article on Salesplow.co.