Saletodoor Reviews {Mar 2022} Is Online Shopping A Scam?

Are you looking for an e-commerce portal that sells the latest electronic gadgets of different types? Sometimes finding the exact electronic devices one needs becomes difficult as merchants design their store based on a particular category.

Saletodoor portal has designed its merchandise in an interesting fashion by keeping electronic items from different categories. This store has started its operation recently and provides free delivery within India.

We have tried to investigate this website in detail for checking its legitimacy, therefore to know more about this portal, read Saletodoor Reviews till the end.

What is Saletodoor On Website?

Saletodoor is an e-commerce portal selling electronic devices of different types at a cheaper price. It claims to source its product from wholesale dealers and manufacturers directly, allowing it to offer lower-priced items.

The unique feature of this site is that people can find electronic gadgets used for different functions on a single platform. Some of the products offered on this portal are listed below.

Smart Watch

Electronic Ear Buds

Trimmer

Hair Straightener

Router

Speaker

There are many other items available for sale on this domain. To know Is Saletodoor Legit or Scam, let’s find its specifications, pros and cons in the next section.

Specifications:

Domain name – saletodoor.in

Website address – https://www.saletodoor.in

Product sold – Electronic device

Email address – help.saletodoor@gmail.com

Company address – Saletodoor, Umnag Tower, 2 nd Floor, Malad West, Mumbai, India

Delivery Policy – Shipment will take 5-7 days to reach the destination

Return policy – 30 days after receiving the product.

Payment method – Credit/Debit card, net banking and COD

Contact details – + 91 78268 75951

Newsletter – Available

Payment protection – Trust Pay

Pros:

Physical address and contact details are given for this site.

Free shipping for customers within the country.

According to Saletodoor Reviews , a 30 days return period is enough for customers to decide.

Email addresses and newsletters will allow the customer to resolve their query.

On some products a discount up to 80 percent is given.

Most products belonging to the Electronic device niche are available on this platform.

Cons:

A low trust index raises suspicion about this website.

Customer reviews on the company’s site could be fabricated.

Saletodoor portal age is less than one month.

The image and content of the site are of substandard quality and appears similar to a dubious website.

Information related to the owner is missing.

Is Saletodoor Legit or Scam Analysis:

The rising case of fraud in the e-commerce industry is the cause of concern for everybody, and this section primarily deals with it. Our research team has collected all the legit facts related to Saletodoor and listed them below for online shoppers.

Customers should carefully read all the legit data mentioned below before making their purchasing decision.

Domain age – It is a less than one-month-old website (24 th February 2022)

Alexa score – In less than one month, this domain has attracted moderate traffic on its site and is ranked 690941 according to the Alexa web portal.

Trust score – According to Saletodoor Reviews findings, some legit rating portal has given 50 percent to this site.

Plagiarism – More than eighty percent of text content appears plagiarized and lacks originality.

Social media sites – The homepage of this site has no social sites link on it; neither can we find any social platform account for this domain.

Customer’s reviews – Company’s portal has listed feedback from customers, but there are chances of it being fabricated.

Domain expiry – This domain will expire on 24 th February 2023.

Owner’s detail – Not given on any web pages of the portal.

Trust index – It has a low trust index of 14.8 percent.

What are Saletodoor Reviews?

As this is a one month old site, customer reviews are hardly available in the digital space. The company portal has reviews from customers for products sold on it, though most look fabricated.

Most of the reviews have given a five rating to every product, and the number of reviews is also large. Some dubious websites use fabricated reviews as a tool to trap new customers.

We could not find any reviews for electronic devices on well-known customer review sites. Some sites have alleged Saletodoor of scamming people by sending sub-standard products.

Conclusion:

Saletodoor Reviews has thoroughly investigated this portal and found facts like low trust index and plagiarized content against this site.

Though the availability of the electronic device for different categories is a unique feature of this site, more information is needed to ascertain its legitimacy. If you are an avid online buyer, please share your shopping experience in the comment section.

