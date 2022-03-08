San Francisco Personal Injury Dolan Law (March) Details!

The San Francisco Personal Injury Dolan Law gained a lot of attention recently. And if you want to know about this law firm, read this post.

The famous Dolan Law firm based in San Francisco, United States, is the new trending topic amongst the readers. Our readers are asking about this law firm and its services offered.

Dolan Law firm is a professional corporation that has covered hundreds of millions of dollars in their client’s verdicts and settlements.

About Dolan Law Firm San Francisco

Dolan Law firm is one of the premier law firms in California, representing clients from the entire San Francisco Bay Area with locations in Oakland and San Francisco, United States.

Founded back in 1995, the law firm is headquartered in San Francisco. The firm evaluates your case absolutely for free, confidentially and without any obligation on your part.

In clients’ settlements and jury verdicts, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars.

The San Francisco Personal Injury Lawyer Dolan Law, like Chris Dolan, the founder and lead trial counsel at Dolan Law firm, has been repeatedly recognized as one of the best personal injury attorneys in different cities of California.

Services offered by Dolan Law Firm

The firm promises to provide each client with individual and attentive services of the highest quality. They also do not charge an hourly fee and only get paid if they win the case.

The firm takes great pride in obtaining justice for its clients and holding influential people accountable for their actions.

San Francisco Personal Injury Lawyer Dolan Law are known for taking complicated and challenging cases to trial.

The firm specializes in the following types of cases:

Personal Injury

Elder Abuse

Motorcycle and bicycle accidents

Car and truck accidents

Dangerous Property Conditions

Employee discrimination

Abuse of special needs Students

Whistle-blower and False Claims Act

LGBT Civil Rights

Lyft Car and Uber Accidents

About Personal Injury Dolan Law San Francisco:

The Dolan Law firm provides the following advantages to its clients for personal injury and accident cases:

They offer individuals superior legal representation along with financial and technological resources.

They offer more chances of compensation/ monetary recoveries above the industry average.

They thoroughly investigate each case.

San Francisco Personal Injury Dolan Law Reviews

This law firm has received mixed client reviews. However, the overall ratings are excellent, with over 4.9-star ratings on Facebook and a 4.5-star rating on Google.

Several clients of Dolan Law Firm have appreciated the intake process and response time taken for a particular case. They have also exclaimed that they feel like they are in good hands.

However, other clients have claimed that the law firm had refused to accept their cases for some reason or another.

You can check reviews on their Facebook page through this link!

The Final Words

San Francisco Personal Injury Dolan Law is a famous law firm in California state in the USA.

The firm’s attorneys specialize in personal injury cases and offer several advantages to their clients that we have mentioned above.

