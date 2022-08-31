Sangamre com Reviews {Aug} Is This A Legit Site Or Not?

This article contains genuine Sangamre com Reviews about the e-store that offers designer clothing and electronics.

Are you finding honest updates regarding the internet store named Sangamre com? If you are thinking of updating your wardrobe and want to try out some new cultural and western style clothing, then you must check this article.

In addition, the website originated in India recently and is planned to extend its global reach. Moreover, on the portal, customers will find designer outfits for both males and females, so if you like the site’s collection and want to place your order, you must check out these Sangamre com Reviews.

More information about the site’s profile

Sangamre com is an India-based ethnic wear brand that trades in personalized and designer clothing like kurta, sarees, lehenga choli and salwar kameez, etc., that will help you get compliments on any occasion. In addition, the site contains a separate hand-made collection for the brides, which includes all the special outfits for multiple occasions like sangeet, wedding, reception, and more.

Besides the designer outfits, the website has the latest smartphones, smartwatches, mountain bikes, etc. However, the site has learned the art of attracting customers. For this reason, it offers expensive products at steal deal prices. But, it seems a matter of concern as it raises multiple doubts, like Is Sangamre com Legit or a scam?

What is the T&C of the website?

Website URL- https://sangamre.com/

Offerings- Dresses, shirts, gowns and electronics, etc

Customer care number- (+91) 9904954289

Address – 115, Sangamre Store, Apple Square, Near Yogi chowk, Varachha, Surat, Gujarat 395010.

Transportation fee- Free shipping for all customers

Estimated delivery period- Takes up 5-7 working days

Payment options- Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Paypal

Newsletters- Not provided over the website

material return and exchange- Within 30 working days

Refund policy- Will process 5-7 business days

Social media connections- Not specified

Email address- sangamresales@gmail.com

Kindly go through the user’s Sangamre com Reviews to find out the validity of the portal.

Benefits of shopping from this online site

On this website, customers will find multiple occasions clothes under the same roof.

There are varied ranges of smartphones and watches published on the portal.

The site has provided its contact information in case of queries and complaints.

Drawbacks of shopping from this online site

No reviews are mentioned under any of the offered products on the website.

No social media page information or links are provided on the portal.

The product prices are unrealistic.

Is Sangamre com Legit?

Based on the latest research and analysis, it is found that this online portal is a potential fraud. Moreover, to clarify the shopper’s doubts, we have provided all the details below. In addition, many online fraud entities on the internet use multiple tricks to fulfill their scamming intentions.

Here are the following pointers that shoppers are required to keep in check.

Social media icons- Indeed, the website has no active presence on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, etc.

Customer reviews- The customer’s Sangamre com Reviews are missing from the official website, but we have discovered poor feedback from the internet.

Domain establishment date- The website’s domain was created on 06/08/2021; hence the domain name is almost one plus year old.

Company address- Complete contact details are specified on the site, but the address remains invalid.

Trust index score- The site has obtained an average trust score of 40%, but the site is spam.

Domain termination date- The website’s domain name will terminate after 06/08/2023.

Copied content- According to the experts, the content and the interface are entirely falsified.

Sangamre com Reviews

The first place we searched for reviews was on the official website, and there is no shard of reviews and ratings. But, from the external links, we have found many honest remarks where shoppers said this website is fraudulent, and some people seem worried about their bank details. Therefore, people are suggested to avoid visiting this e-store. Read here, what to do if the site comes out scam and payment is made using paypal?

Conclusion

After performing throughout R&D, we concluded that this online fashion and electronics store is a potential scam according to the shopper’s Sangamre com Reviews and the expert’s analysis. In addition, people are advised to avoid visiting this site. Read here if the payment was made via credit card and needs a refund.

Do you have any genuine information about the site’s owner? Then share it with us through the comments.