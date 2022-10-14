10 Ways to Save Money During Pool Remodeling

Pool remodeling can get expensive, so finding ways to save money during this process is essential, as it can quickly spiral out of control.

Learn ten ways to cut expenses as you begin your pool remodel project.

Start Small

Starting small is the first thing that comes to mind when saving money during a pool remodel.

You can start with small tasks like adding a new filter system or replacing some decking, and you can save up for larger projects like installing an outdoor kitchen or replacing your main drain line.

Work in Phases

Take care of items one at a time as they become necessary or begin leaking or breaking down completely. This way, you won’t have to pay for all new components and can focus on improving one part at a time.

Buy Materials Locally

You may be able to save money by buying materials locally.

If you have a local lumberyard or home center, see if they have any used or damaged materials for sale. Also, check with your contractor about bulk discounts on material purchases.

Plan Ahead to Avoid Delays

If possible, plan for your pool remodel during a time of the year when you’re not using it as much, maybe winter or early spring, and arrange for someone else to take care of plants and animals while it’s out of commission.

Get Permits Ahead of Time

In some areas, you need permits for any work near or around a body of water. You may need to apply for permits before starting any work on your pool so everything will go according to the code.

If you wait until after work begins, there could be unexpected delays while waiting for permits or approvals from local authorities.

Re-plaster the Interior Surfaces of the Pool.

The interior surfaces of a pool should be re-plastered every four to six years.

This is because plaster tends to shrink during the first few years of its life as it dries out. This leaves cracks in the surface that can become bigger over time.

If you wait too long to re-plaster your pool’s interior walls, you may have to replace them all down the road, which will be much more expensive than simply re-plastering them now.

Replace Old Pumps and Filters.

If your pump or filter has been around for more than ten years, it’s probably time for a replacement.

Old pumps and filters use too much energy and don’t clean the water, as well as newer models. Newer equipment is also more efficient, resulting in lower monthly bills.

You’ll also want to replace any valves and hoses that are more than five years old at this point as well.

While these items might still work fine, they’re also likely dirty, leading to later blockages and other problems.

This is especially important if kids play in the water all summer.

Replace Your Pool Equipment with More Efficient Models

Swimming pool equipment is one of the most significant energy drains in the average backyard. But it doesn’t have to be that way.

Many newer models are more efficient than their predecessors, so they use less energy and help you save money on your electric bill.

Check with your local utility company to see if they offer rebates on new equipment, or consider buying solar-powered equipment if you want to go green.

Shop Around for Quotes on Specialty Services

Instead of hiring one contractor to do everything, you may want to hire separate contractors to handle different aspects of your pool remodel.

If you do this, you’ll get better prices since the contractors will compete for your business.

Consider a Saltwater System Instead of Chlorine.

The main benefit of using a saltwater system is that it saves money on chemicals and water treatment.

This is because it uses electrolysis instead of chlorine or bromine to clean the pool water, and the result is sparkling clear water without any chemical smell or taste.

Final Thoughts

If you’re ready to take the plunge and renovate your swimming pool, you must know many ways to save money. Listed above are ten tips to ensure you get the most bang for your buck.