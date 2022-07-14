Sellsbell Reviews {July} Is It A Legit Seller Or Not?

This guide provides a detailed analysis of the Sellsbell Reviews. Please ensure before ordering any products from the online store.

Want to buy new trendy fashion products? Can’t you able to spend more money to buy lovely fashionable products? Are you interested in buying refurbished items in online stores? Sellsbell.com is an online website that gratifies all your dream products.

The Sellsbell.com website is new, and it originated in India. Are you ready to purchase colorful, cool, and expert craftsmanship products from the Sellsbell.com website? It would be best to explore before picking up items from the online store. This article delivers Sellsbell Reviews and provides the truth and also other website details.

About the Sellsbell website

Sellsbell.com is a newly registered website that accomplishes your finding at a low cost. The website provides various range of products. The website also has school/office needs products. The products like men’s & women’s clothes, Kitchen appliances, Air conditioners, Bicycles, Bags, Gadgets, kid’s toys, etc. And also sells refurbished items like Laptops, Smartphones, TV, Tablets, etc.

The website assures that the team has dedicated and creating innovative products with a happy shop experience. Continue reading the below section to get more details about the website’s legitimacy to know Is Sellsbell Legit.

Website Specifications:

Type of Website: Online fashionable and innovative products selling website.

Type of products : men’s & women’s clothes, Kitchen appliances, Air conditioners, Bicycles, kid’s toys, Refurbished items, etc.,

Product URL: https://sellsbell.com

Website created date : 17th June 2022

Website Expiration date : 17th June 2023

Product price: cost is in Indian Rupee

Support Email ID: support@sellsbell.com

Address to Contact: Trade Centre, Mumbai, Maharashtra, 400004

Contact number: + 91 72848 79228

Shipping Policies: 3 to 7 working days.

Cancellation policy : within 24 hours of order confirmation

Return Policy: Accepts 7 days of the product return.

Refund Policy: Refund within 7 days after inspection of the returned item. Continue reading for Sellsbell Reviews

Delivery charge : Shipping is free

Exchange Policy: After the product is returned and inspected, place a new order.

Mode of Payment : GPay, UPI, Domestic and International credit & debit card payments, Cash on Delivery, etc.

Let us see more positive and negative aspects of the Sellsbell.com website.

Positive aspects

Sellsbell.com has HTTP / SSL encrypted data service.

The website sells a various range of products in all categories.

The Sellsbell.com website is a Verisign secured site with 128-bit SSL encryption.

The website payments services are done through the RAZORPAY payment gateway.

Negative aspects

The Sellsbell.com website doesn’t have social media accounts.

The website does not deliver products internationally.

Is Sellsbell Legit ?

The below section shows the legitimacy of the Sellsbell.com website.

Age of the Domain : The Sellsbell.com website is young; it registered 1 month ago.

Social media Accounts : No Sellsbell.com social networks found.

Trust score: It has a very bad 2% trusted score.

Ranking in Alexa : Alexa Global ranking is # 2985754 , and the Reach is # 2570888

Contact Numbers : The number is available

Email ID : support@sellsbell.com

Domain link Security : The Sellsbell.com website has HTTPS secured data service.

Content uniqueness : Found some comparable data.

The Domain owner data: Sellsbell.com verified the reliable service verifies owner data.

Privacy policy details: Sellsbell.com’s privacy policy is stated.

Sellsbell Reviews from customers: customer reviews were not found.

Cancelation details: Accepts product cancellation.

Exchange Policy: It is mentioned.

Return policy: Accepts 7 days of the product return.

Let’s get a detailed review of the Sellsbell.com website.

More about customer reviews

Sellsbell.com is an online fashionable product selling website with reasonable cost. The website sells a wide range of products and also refurbished products. The Sellsbell.com website has no social network accounts and is very young for an online store. So, the website is not popular with the customers. The website does not have any customer ratings and Sellsbell Reviews are found on a reliable website. And also, there is no reviews and rating found on the Trust Pilot website or the official site. Consistently, click here How To Get Money Back from PayPal Scams.

Conclusion:

We conclude the Sellsbell.com website is a very young fashionable product-selling website. The detector algorithm shows a 38.1 out of 100 business ranking. It indicates that the Sellsbell website is not the most popular one. As the Sellsbell.com website is new, it may take a while to grasp the customer. The website has a very bad trusted score of 2% only. Also, All You Should Know More About Credit Card Scamming.

Have you got Sellsbell Reviews and website details? Leave your study and review below.