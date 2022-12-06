Servicenow: Using Technology to Improve Governance and Business

Vice President of State and Local Government for ServiceNow in the West is Rick Taylor. Every type of government customer, from the state level down to the smallest cities, counties, and special districts, such the electricity businesses owned by counties, are his regular clients.

According to Taylor, “it’s right there in our name what kinds of services we provide. In the public sector, Servicenow makes it simple to provide excellent experiences and services, and we cater to three main types of constituencies.

The public residents of a specific jurisdiction are the constituency that is most obvious. Businesses are a less important constituency, and employees are a third group that should not be disregarded. We think it’s crucial that staff are seen as clients of the business, he adds. ServiceNow is committed to giving them excellent tools, excellent experiences, and excellent service.

Taylor was the person I had to interview about the pandemic’s effects on their workplace culture because ServiceNow is a technology firm. ServiceNow absorbed most of the pandemic’s effects while most businesses struggled to adjust to its remote-working catalyst. Naturally, we are a very tech-savvy organization, adds Taylor. We have been undergoing our own digital transition for many years, and our workforce was already highly receptive to working remotely.

ServiceNow's current job-related focus is mainly on things like changing facilities management as work slowly resumes in the office setting. The benefits of digital landscapes in balancing out unforeseen events are as follows.

Servicenow’s business strategy

‘ServiceNow makes the world of work, work better for people’ is one of the company’s catchphrases. According to Taylor, “You See this in how we go to market and the things we bring to market, particularly in the public sector area.” To make it simple for users to produce the solutions they need to solve problems for their specific constituency with our platform, we must focus on our three constituencies and move as far up the stack as we can.

The most recent offering from ServiceNow, “public sector digital services,” serves as an illustration of this.

According to Taylor, it “truly is an accelerant to government demands of delivering services on our platform.” Governments now know that ServiceNow is incredibly user-friendly, functional right out of the box, and, most importantly, already understands the connection between public health and human services.

The platform is set up to understand what a sheriff’s department or department of motor vehicles is. And because of that intuition, according to Taylor, “people find it much simpler to design the tools they need to do things like transcend departmental boundaries.”

The goal of the ServiceNow approach is to deliver as many services as possible. You might compare it to a Lego kit, says Taylor, and the more components we bundle out of the box, the simpler it will be to start stacking them to create the desired service-provision system.

Servicenow takes seriously its commitment to paying close attention to the demands of its clients. “We have amazing, elite clients on our advisory board. They are government officials who have really worked with ServiceNow, not merely opinion leaders. They are familiar with the surroundings “He claims.

And the Public sector is not the only vertical we speak to. That input makes its way into ServiceNow’s solution. The same thing is being done in many different industries, including retail, financial services, healthcare, and life sciences.

Democratization via technology

Taylor, who has more than 25 years of experience in the public sector, claims that a significant trend he has noticed in the previous five years is an explosion in the democratisation of service delivery. He notes that the provision of such services used to be exceedingly expensive and would take years to deploy five or ten years ago.

The capacity of platforms like ours to concentrate more on the service itself, he claims, has allowed for a lot more quick and efficient approach for bringing those services to market and delivering them.

Changing how people think about digital transformation

“The fact that the ServiceNow platform is a single package is one of my favourite features. We offer a wide range of modules and abilities that are simple to turn on and off. We don’t want to charge you for something that isn’t being used. We therefore have ways of exposing the information that is most important to you and enabling the customization of services to meet your precise requirements.

The platform developed by ServiceNow has a noticeable and quantifiable impact on those who use it, enhancing both public services and quality of life.

In conclusion,ServiceNow is a powerful tool that can help companies of any size to streamline their governance and business processes. With its ability to automate workflows, create custom applications, and facilitate collaboration between departments, it is easy to see why ServiceNow is quickly becoming the go-to platform for businesses everywhere. By implementing ServiceNow, companies can unlock their potential and enjoy greater efficiency and productivity than ever before.