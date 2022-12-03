[Updated] Shanquella Robinson Graphic Video: Has Her Friend Attack Her & She Found Being Beaten In The Fight Till Death? Checkout Unknown Facts!

The article explains everything related to Shanquella Robinson Graphic Video and provides the details of the incident to know the latest proceedings.

Have you heard of Shanquella Robinson’s case? Have you watched the video of her being brutally beaten? People Worldwide were shocked to see the video circulating online where one can see Daejanae beating Robinson brutally.

The news of her death broke out twenty-four hours after she went to Cabo with her friends. We will provide you with the details of Shanquella Robinson Graphic Video and the case proceedings.

Disclaimer: We have posted only authentic information in this article and do not support any false contents.

What are the proceedings of the case?

After the news of Robinson’s death broke out, her mother, Salmondra, demanded an immediate investigation, where she doubted the things told by Shanquella’s friends. They reported that she died of excessive liquor poisoning, but the autopsy reports showed a broken neck and ribs.

The autopsy report and the video awoke the viewers, and they demanded a police investigation and asked for the immediate arrest of the culprit. The reason is unknown why Shanquella was beaten by one of her friends so brutally, but in the coming time, we will find out the details.

Shanquella Robinson Being Beaten Video

The video circulated on social media, and it seems that someone from them recorded the whole incident and uploaded it without being caught. The person who uploaded the video is currently unknown, and it seems they were trying to help Shanquella.

The video shocked her family and a close family friend, who also visited Cabo with Shanquella. He had known Shanquella’s family for the last five years, and we do not know why he did not help Robinson while Daejanae Jackson brutally beat her.

Is the suspect arrested after the crime?

The Attack Video outraged the people, and on confirmation that Daejanae Jackson murdered her by beating her, the officials issued an arrest warrant against her. She was in police custody for further processing and verifications. We are still waiting to see the culprit behind bars.

The autopsy report mentioned that they had nothing to do with alcohol poisoning, and now her sister Tequila Long revealed what happened when the news broke out on October 29, 2022. Her sister said that Robinson came to her to borrow a piece of luggage for her trip, and she was sure that Robinson might have been traveling with her old friends.

Police probe the incident .

The officials were waiting for the autopsy report after the Fight Video, and when the report was released, it said the cause of death was from broken ribs and spine. The police immediately issued an arrest warrant against the culprit, demanded all her friend’s reports, and explained the matter.

The leading cause of doubt arose when people started saying different things about how she died. Shanquella’s mother is heartbroken after she learns about her daughter’s death, but she says she wouldn’t sit back until the culprit is present behind bars. A man in the video can be heard asking Shanquella to fight back, but she cannot get up.

Details of the Shanquella Robinson case

Shanquella Robinson Graphic Video shocked her family. Until the video surfaced on the internet, Shanquella’s friends consistently told lies about her death. Some family members listened to all their lies and almost believed she had died of alcohol poisoning.

The matter did not come under focus until people came to know about the incident through the video.

Social media links

Conclusion

We are still waiting for the results and are looking to find the culprit behind bars. The details of Shanquella’s case are spread throughout, and we all can read it. What are your thoughts on the video? Comment below.

Shanquella Robinson Graphic Video-FAQs

Q.1 Who murdered Shanquella Robinson?

It is believed that she was beaten to death by her friend Daejaenae Jackson.

Q.2 When did she die?

Shanquella died on October 28, 2022, through brutal beating.

Q.3 Where did Shanquella Robinson go for the trip?

She went to Cabo, Mexico, for her friend’s birthday.

Q.4 How did people come to know about her death?

Her friends came and reported to her mother about her death.

Q.5 Who surfaced the video online?

Unknown.

Q.6 Where can we find the brutal video?

The video can be found on Twitter, Reddit, and Instagram.

Q.7 Is the culprit arrested?

The culprit has been issued an arrest warrant and is not arrested yet.

Also Read : – Golden BC Accident {August 2022} Fatal Crash News!