{Uncensored} Shaquille Robinson Video- Who Is She? Her Story, Arrest & Updates On Instagram!

The article has discussed the latest update on the death of Shaquille and also describes the fundamental matter of the Shaquille Robinson Video.

Do you know the recent video update of Shaquille Robinson? Recently a new update has come on the death row of Robinson. The video is already seen by many people worldwide. But one piece of information has come from this video. Shaquille was beaten by one of her travel companions, D Jonny Jackson.

Now police are checking all the facts of this Shaquille Robinson Video. We need to describe the factors in this article.

The Video

Robinson died in Cabo, Mexico. After this, people saw the video where one person brutally beat Robinson. The investigation team checked the footage carefully and found that the person winning Shaquille was D Jonny Jackson.

But it still needs to be determined whether Jackson is the real culprit. On the other hand, the investigation authority also finds another video of Shaquille. It was a TikTok video. And the video was taken in Cabo by Shaquille. FBI is now investigating all the factors.

The Story

Shaquille and her six friends went to Cabo, Mexico, for a vacation. But after one day, her friend called Robinson’s mother and told her that Shaquille had died of alcohol position. Soon the video uploaded on social media where Shaquille was beaten by his companion in the hotel room.

It is not clear whether Robinson died from this beating or not. But in the autopsy report, the medical team found her broken neck and spine. Later team handover the body to her family. The funeral was done on 19 November in her home town.

Updates

Meanwhile, besides the FBI, the Mexican City Police Force has also started an investigation into this case. As per the recent report by the local authority on 23 November 2022 (Wednesday), a warrant has been issued for the death of Robinson.

The local authority has already marked up the alleged person. But due to investigation purposes, they didn’t disclose that person’s name.

On the other hand, the FBI also doing an investigation. The investigation team has started all the investigation protocols. The FBI team had already searched for the CCTV footage. But they didn’t find out any of this.

The Legal Process

As per the recent news report, Arrest warrant is issued by the local court of Mexico. The court warrant against the person who beaten up Robinson in the video. In the meanwhile, the city police also asked help from Interpol for the case.

The Interpol started the action and gave some valuable information to the investigation team. The Mexican government asked for the extradition from the authority of the United States for the culprit in this case.

All the authorities now checking up on the legal process and try to find out the main culprit of the case.

Social Media

The Robinson death case is also published on Instagram. On the platform, they also published a short biography of Shaquille Robinson. You may use it as an obituary as well. Robinson was very active on social media, and she often uploaded many images on various social media.

Shaquille was 25 years old and had an organization called Kid and Company. She was born in 1997. Her parents are Bernard and Salamondra Robinson.

Shaquille had African- American ethnicity, and she holds American Passport as well. She also maintained her Christian faith and visited the church as well. She completed her studies at the local school and high school.

Who Is Shaquille Robinson?

Full Name- Shaquille Robinson

Age- 25

Date of Birth- 1997

Occupation-Businesswoman

Husband Name- Not mentioned.

Marital Status- Single

Date of Birth- Not Mentioned

Place of Birth- Charlotte, North Carolina

Religion- Christian

Mother’s name- Salamandra Robinson

Partner Name- No data

Partner Name- No data

At Last

The new video inspection has already revealed much further information on this case. On the other hand, millions of people are now demanding to take action against the culprits involved in Shaquille’s death row. Check the new update by clicking this link.

Shaquille Robinson Video– FAQ

a) In which year was Shaquille born?

1997

b) Where was she born?

Charlotte.

c) What is the death news update?

Authority has issued an arrest warrant.

d) Where Shaquille died?

In Cabo, Mexico

e) Why she went to Cabo?

For vacation.

f) Who beat her?

Jonny Jackson

g) Where was her funeral done?

In Charlotte

