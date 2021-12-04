Sharesneakers Legit (Dec 2021) Let Us Check Review Here!

Read the Sharesneakers Legit article and get to know the answers to all your questions about this website’s legitimacy.

Are you a great fan of branded new shoes? Would you like to increase your shoe collection with similar shoes at a low price? This is where sharesneakers.com comes into the picture.

Sharesneakers.com is an online website dealing first replicas of several branded shoes at very low prices. The site conducts free giveaways too. However, people have doubts about whether this website is legit, whether it offers worldwide shipping, whether it is United States-based or not, and more.

So, we bring you the Sharesneakers Legit article to answer all questions and clear doubts about its legitimacy.

Is Sharesneakers a Scam?

Just to give you a fair idea about this website, we will analyze the following details related to sharesneakers.com:

Domain age: The owners registered this domain on 25 August 2020. Thus, it now has a domain age of 1 year, 3 months, and 8 days. The domain will expire on 25/08/2022.

Trust Index: 14/100 trust score is assigned to this website.

Trust Rank: The trust rank of this website is 38.4/100.

Alexa Rank: # 357,981 is allotted to this domain by Alexa in terms of global internet engagement in the past 90 days.

Plagiarized content: some of the content posted on this website is copied from other websites.

Customer policies: we state in Sharesneakers Reviews that all the policies are indicated on the website and are customer-friendly.

Social media links and connections: all the social media links are given on the Contact Us page of this website.

Owner’s information: no owner’s details are revealed on the website.

Customer Reviews: we found a few positive reviews.

Unrealistic discounts: this website gives high discounts on its products because they are replicas and not the original branded shoes.

If you still have doubts, we suggest you read the entire article and then find the answers to is Sharesneakers Legit or not.

What is Sharesneakers.com?

Share Sneakers manufactures top-quality replicas of branded shoes sold at low prices. Customers can visit their official online website- sharesneakers.com, to purchase the products.

Earlier, the company focused on producing shoes for international brands like Nike and Adidas. Still, now it has expanded its base by including brands like Jordan, Yeezy, Dunk, Dior, Travis Scott, Fear of God, Varpormax, McQueen, Balenciaga, and many more.

The company has two different separate lines of shoes: BootsMasterLin and perfect Kicks.

Specifications of Sharesneakers.com

URL: https://www.sharesneakers.com/

Category: branded replica shoe website

Domain age: as mentioned in the Sharesneakers Legit article, the domain age is 1 year, 3 months, and 8 days.

Contact number: +8618059868271 (for WhatsApp and WeChat)

Email address: service@sharesneakers.com

Company’s address: no company address is given on the website. However, it is mentioned on the about us page that is Fujian province, China based.

Facebook account: ajing970523@163.com

Social media accounts: Instagram, Tik Tok, YouTube, Reddit, and Pinterest accounts are linked.

Return and refund policy: the company accepts returns made within 30 days of the products’ purchase. The products must be returned in their original condition, unworn, undamaged, and attached tags.

Shipping and delivery policy: in the Sharesneakers Legit article, we state that this company offers worldwide shipping, and it may take 3-5 business days to process the order. No time is mentioned for delivery of the products.

Payment methods accepted: the company accepts payments made via credit cards, Alipay, PayPal, and WeChat pay.

Pros of Sharesneakers.com

Here are some benefits of shopping from sharesneakers.com:

Worldwide shipping

High-quality of products

Low priced branded shoes’ replicas

The website is popular.

Fast shipping with DHL, EMS, and other global carriers

Cons of Sharesneakers.com

Low trust score

Not many customer reviews are available

Sharesneakers Reviews from the Users

We were unable to find many customer reviews on the Internet regarding sharesneakers.com. But the ones that we found were positive. They claimed that the company offers excellent customer service and good quality of products.

There are other customer reviews available on the website itself and other social media accounts of this company.

What do you say? Is it legit? Let us know in the comments. And to learn more, check out their YouTube channel. Also, read about the PayPal Scams.

The Final Verdict

Today, in this post on Sharesneakers Legit, we talked about this company dealing in the first replicas of international branded shoes.

Since there are not many customer reviews are available regarding this website. So, we suggest you look for more trustable customer reviews on the Internet before placing your order. And do not forget to read about Credit Card Scams.