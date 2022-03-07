Shdkx Reviews {March 2002} Is The Sit Legit Or Not?

The following research on Shdkx Reviews will guide all the shoppers regarding the legitimacy, trustworthiness, and accuracy of the Shdkx Website.

Do you love traveling? Traveling becomes more enjoyable when you do it with your family, especially kids. But the safety of kids is the most important thing. Shdkx shop of the United States has some safety products for your kids.

This article on Shdkx Reviews will guide you on this site’s collection, trust score, and other vital details. So, if you haven’t visited this shop, please visit it once. But before making any payment, refer to this post.

Brief of Shdkx shop

It is the priority of every parent. Shdkx shop is an online shopping platform where buyers can find valuable products. They have an impressive collection of car seats. They deal in varieties of convertible car seats that you might be searching for in different online stores. This would help to ensure the safety of your kid.

Is Shdkx Legit? How will you judge the accuracy of this website? The answer is clear and straightforward. This article will help you show the features and positive and negative highlights of this website. But, besides this, you will also learn about its legitimacy in a separate section mentioned ahead.

Features of Shdkx shop

Buy convertible seats from https://shdkx.com/ .

Email address: Customerservice@ureusii.com.

Company’s location: 1519 Laurel Street, Florida, Palatka, US, Ayesha Leonard.

We could find some positive reviews and ratings by the customer, but they could be fake as no such Shdkx Reviews were shown on online review sites.

Return policy: Customers are eligible to claim a return within fourteen days.

The order can be canceled before the products are shipped.

Shipment Policy: Shipment varies according to the region.

The orders are processed within seven days and delivered within three to five days.

Payment methods: Visa, Union Pay, Discover, Diners Club, PayPal, MasterCard, JCB, American Express.

Positive Highlights

The email id and company’s location are mentioned.

Negative Highlights

The phone number and company’s name are missing.

The social media icons are inaccessible.

The reviews on the items seem fake as no such reviews were found on online sites.

Is Shdkx Legit?

In this section, you will find some interesting details regarding this website. We have collected some legitimacy details from different trusted sources and made it possible for the customers to get all the details in one section. We hope that this section will help you.

Domain registration: June 1, 2021, is the domain life registration of the Shdkx shop. The shop was registered nine months ago and did not have a reasonable life expectancy.

Registrar: Chengdu West Dimension Digital Technology Co., Ltd.

Trust Score : The website got a one percent trust index. It is an unacceptable trust factor, and the buyers should not show utmost trust.

Social media account: The website does not have any pages on social media. The icons shown on the layout are inaccessible.

Data safety: The website uses the safety protocol HTTPS. It enables the transferring of data safely.

Privacy Policy: Policies like return, refund, cancellation, privacy, and shipment are found in their sections.

Missing information : The address and email are found in the contact section. But, there are no details regarding the phone number, company’s name, and the owner’s name.

Shdkx Reviews

As per our research, we found an email address and location. Unfortunately, we could not find the phone number and the company’s location. Furthermore, some positive reviews were found on the collection, but they could be fake as no such ratings were given on the online review sites. The icons shown on the layout of social media are inaccessible. We cannot trust this website.

Furthermore, the Alexa Rank got a poor ranking if we talk about it. Buyers can know about the safety methods to prevent credit card scams by clicking here on this post.

Final Summary

Based on Shdkx Reviews, we found that the life expectancy of this website is nine months old. Furthermore, the trust score is unacceptable and unfavorable. You should not trust this website as it has a poor life span and trust score. Please check the following link to know more about Child Safety Seats.

