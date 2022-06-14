Shelley Ulta Beauty {June 2022} CMO: Died Due To Cancer?

Readers who wish to explore the details of Shelley Ulta Beauty and facts related to her death, read this article till the end to know all.

Have you heard about the unspecified cancer death of Shelley Haus? When did Shelley Haus Die? How is Shelley Haus related to Ulta Beauty? Readers who all wish to explore the answers to these related questions, this article will serve you with the essentials.

Shelley Haus is the CMO of Ulta Beauty, a brand based in the United States. Recently, her Instagram post shared the details of her sudden death due to cancer complications. Explore the information in this article till the end to know all about Shelley Ulta Beauty.

The reason behind the Hype for Shelley Haus:

CMO for Ulta Beauty, Shelley Haus, has recently passed away. She had unspecified cancer, and her death is also related to the same complications. If you scroll down the internet, you will find many links to her death and other related facts

She was only 49 at the time of her death, and all the details were officially announced in a LinkedIn post. She was initially based in Fond Du Lac and lived in suburban Chicago, working at Ulta’s Corporate Office.

Shelley Haus Cancer Details:

Unfortunately, we cannot fetch any details about Shelley’s Cancer. This is because she has not shared any information regarding the same with people. All we can bring from the available links is that she is no more and the reason for her death is some unspecified cancer.

Cancer name is also not yet revealed, and people are eager to know about the same. If you are also looking for the details of her cancer and how long she has been struggling with the same, then you need to wait for a while until any official or confirmed safe sources talk about it.

Shelley Ulta Beauty– About her journey:

Apart from the details about her cancer, you will find a plethora of links directing about her Ulta Beauty company journey. She has helped steer the retail and cosmetic company’s brand strategy, handling her position well for the past seven years.

She was promoted to the CMO post back in 2019 and also has served as SVP for Ulta Beauty’s marketing campaign since 2017. As the brand marketing vice president, she began her journey with the beauty company three years ago, around 2014.

Details about Her Career:

Adding more hype to the Shelley Haus Age details, she was associated with the pharmaceutical GFK brand as the EVP of consulting. She graduated from Wisconsin University and completed her marketing degree in 1995.

About the LinkedIn Post:

Details about Shelley’s death were revealed through Ulta Beauty’s LinkedIn post. They have mentioned their gratitude for her role and the growth she has offered to the company. They have also said that her colleagues and family are in shock due to her death and will always celebrate her light.

Final Verdict:

After researching all the official facts related to Shelley Ulta Beauty, we can say that Shelley, the CMO for Ulta Beauty, is no more and died due to cancer on Monday. Details about her cancer are yet not revealed.

Follow the LinkedIn Post from Ulta Beauty to know more. If this article was of some help to you, then please comment your views for the same below.

