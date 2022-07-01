Shenoa Clinic Reviews (July 2022) Check The Legitimacy!

The post talks about Shenoa Clinic Reviews and elaborates further details about it.

Are you aware of Shenoa Clinic? There are plenty of clinics that are available in the United States. However, few are viral on the internet. In this article, we will provide our readers with a detailed review of the clinic named Shenoa Aesthetic Clinic.

Customer reviews build a good structure for understanding how the services and others perceive them. Read the complete article to learn more about Shenoa Clinic Reviews in the coming sections and read until the end to better understand.

Why is Shenoa Clinic in the news?

Shenoa Clinic is one of the popular clinics located in Angeles city in the United States. The clinic provides services surrounding health and beauty treatments. These include services to enhance beauty, skin tightening, and other skin-related treatments.

Thus, we decided to go through a few of the reviews available on the internet to gain an in-depth understanding of the services. As per research, the clinic has a 1.1-star rating on a scale of 5. Most Shenoa Advanced Aesthetic Clinic reviews speak about the developers yet to be paid their dues and people complaining about not being paid their payments as a web developer working in the company.

In the coming section, we will look into the reviews in detail and try deciphering the services.

More details about Shenoa Clinic

Shenoa Clinic is located in the Angeles City in the USA.

As per research, the clinic is open from Monday to Saturday from 12 noon to 6 pm

However, they are closed on Sundays

On the other hand, when we tried to check the website, no information was listed on it.

Besides, there is not much information about the clinic anywhere.

Shenoa Clinic Reviews – What do the ratings say?

Customer reviews are an ideal way to understand the user perspective and thereby analyse the services offered by the company. However, when we checked for online reviews related to the clinic, most were negative. Besides, they have rated 1.1 stars out of 5.

Majorly all reviews spoke about the employees still waiting to be paid their dues. One of the customers writes that he will change the rating if they pay his developers a $10 fee. On the other hand, another customer highlights the prices being too expensive for the services.

However, there are not many Shenoa Advanced Aesthetic Clinic reviews available. We thus recommend that our readers conduct individual research before using the services.

Final Conclusion

All the information in the article is taken from sources on the internet. Herein, we hold no claims to any details. Besides, there is no information available anywhere on the internet.

Moreover, we recommend that users go through each review and conduct research from the personal end to learn more about the services.

Do you want to know more about Shenoa Clinic Reviews? Then read.

What more information do you have about the clinic? Do share with us your opinions and views in the comments section below.

Also Read : – Dr Andrew Jacono Yelp Reviews (June) All Information