Sherri Kramer Net Worth {Jan} Is She Dead? Read Facts

Do you know Bob Saget? If so, you must be so into his personal life as well. His ex-wife, Sherri Kramer, is quite popular in numerous regions like Canada. She got married to Bob in 1982 and is the mother of his 3 daughters, and eventually, they parted ways in 1997.

Unexpectedly, people are curious about her personal life after her death rumours. So, people are wondering and browsing about Sherri Kramer Net Worth out of curiosity. To know this, continue reading this article-

Who is Sherri Kramer?

Sherri was a retired solicitor and screenwriter who got prominence as Bob’s ex-wife, a stand-up humorist and TV character. He got attention from the popular convention that is Full House.

Some of Sherri’s famous works include Dirty Daddy, How I met your Mother and Fuller house. She also contributed to fundraising actions around the United States. She lived a very particular life, but her luxurious lifestyle makes people questionable about Sherri Kramer Net Worth.

She was 17 when she began dating Bob, and on 16th May 1982, they wedded in a very low key manner. She is still a very well-known personality, yet she is recognized as an ex-wife of Bob Saget.

Name – Sherri Kramer

Date of Birth – 8th August 1956

Age – 65 years old

Place of Birth – The United States

Nationality – American

Religion – Christianity

Qualification – Former adviser

Spouse – Bob Saget

Marital Status – Divorced

Children – 3 daughters. La Maine, Aubrey Saget and Jennifer Belle

Known for Writer, novelist, columnist and screenwriter

Social media handles – Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

Death Rumours – Fake

Sherri Kramer Net Worth – Estimated $1 Million.

Why is She Trending?

Rumours are floating in the media that Sherri is no more. She is an energetic lady and functioned and dwelled in such a wonderful life. The rumours triggered people, and they started wondering regarding her net worth.

The Internet has very little information regarding her private life. Even her divorce news reached the media after a long time, and she remained silent.

Her earnings, income and everything is yet a dilemma for people, and the net worth, which we will tell you, is just an idea and approximation.

Sherri Kramer Net Worth–

Sherri has struggled for a long time as a scriptwriter, and she is a distinguished writer as well. Her net worth is lately calculated between $1 Million to $5 Million, which is associated with earnings from her scriptwriting.

Therefore, Kramer must have received a substantial quantity from her vocation, concentrating on her income. However, she has not talked about her income in the media. \

Note – All the represented details are entirely based on the internet’s research.

The Last Words

As a concluding thought, Sherri Kramer is alive and healthy as her death rumours are fake. People are suddenly browsing her personal life, specifically Sherri Kramer Net Worth. So, we learned relevant information about her life and estimated her net worth between $1 Million to $5 Million.

Do you wish to share any other information apart from this? Share your knowledge in the comments below.

