Shinesapparel Reviews {June} Is This Website Legit?

The guide shares genuine Shinesapparel Reviews to help online buyers to make the right shopping decision.

Do you want to upgrade your wardrobe with the latest designer apparel this summer? Shinesapparel.com is an online store that specializes in the latest summer fashion sale.

The store has lingerie and kruti section where women can find the latest and designer clothing for their fashion needs. It claims to be the store for the latest trending fashion clothing and apparel. It caters to the fashion needs of buyers in India. But consumers are searching for Shinesapparel Reviews to know its legitimacy.

What is Shinesapparel?

Shinesapparel is an online store that deals in various fashion clothing and accessories. The store focuses on catering to women’s fashion needs, and it claims to have the best collection of lingerie and kurti for buyers in India.

The store claims to have trending fashion clothing and designer apparel for fashion-forward women, and consumers can browse the products easily as everything is organized in different categories. The fashion store focuses on delivering the latest summer collections at discounted rates. But, consumers are reluctant to shop at the store without accessing the reviews to learn Is Shinesapparel Legit or a scam.

Specifications

Website – https://shinesapparel.com/

Products – Kurti and Lingerie

Payment Modes – Net Banking, Credit/Debit Card, and COD

Email Support – Shinesapparelinfo@gmail.com

Phone Number – Not Shared

Address – Not Shared

Email Newsletter – Not Available

Domain Age – One Month, 10 Days, Created on 28th April 2022

Shipping and Delivery – All products are processed within 1-2 working days after placing an order. A tracking number is shared via email after processing the orders. The delivery time and date will be shared via email.

Return and Refund – The store offers a window of 15 days to return or exchange the delivered products, as per Shinesapparel Reviews . Consumers are requested to raise the return or exchange request in their email ID within 15 days of delivery. After inspecting the products, a refund is initiated and credited back to the original payment mode.

Social Media Presence – No active social media page found.

Pros of Shinesapparel

Latest summer fashion sale for women

Designer apparel for women

Discounts available on all orders

Return and refund available

Products are well categorized in different sections

Cons of Shinesapparel

The owner’s name is unknown

No valid address or contact number shared on the website

The store has no active social media page

No review section on the store’s page

Is Shinesapparel Legit or Suspicious?

Online buyers must stay safe while shopping online because many scams are going on. After evaluating Shinesapparel.com, we found the following facts based on which the store can’t be considered a legit portal.

The store’s domain is only one month old, as it was registered one month ago on 28th April 2022. The domain was registered only for a year, as it will expire on 28th April 2023.

The trust score is 2%, while the trust ranking is 38.8% out of 100. These are very poor rating that creates suspicion in buyers’ mind.

We found no Shinesapparel Reviews online as the store is new and lacks grabbing the attention of online consumers.

There is no active social media page, contact number, and address to evaluate its authenticity.

The owner’s identity is not shared on the website.

Unrealistic discounts on different products.

All these facts confirm that the store is not trustworthy, and further evaluation is necessary before shopping at the store to avoid unnecessary scams.

What are the Customer Reviews?

The store’s site doesn’t have any customer review section. So, you won’t find any reviews or testimonials on the website. We also evaluated the store online and found no Shinesapparel Reviews online.

There are a couple of video reviews without any comments or feedback. Besides, the store doesn’t have any active social media page, and hence you won’t find any reviews or comments from previous consumers. So, we urge the readers to analyze and evaluate the store before shopping to avoid unnecessary scams. Besides, consumers must read the helpful tips on reporting PayPal Scams.

Conclusion

The store deals in Kurti Top and Lingerie collections for women, and everything is available at discounted rates. But, there are no Shinesapparel Reviews to support the claims made by the store.

So, we urge online buyers to carefully shop at the store after proper analysis and research to avoid online scams. In addition, there are other tips consumers must read to avoid and report Credit Card Scams.

Have you ordered any products from the store? Then, be the first to share your views in the comment section.