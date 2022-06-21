Shirtsofy Reviews (June) Is It A Legit Website Or Not?

Do you want to know about the online store and its legitimacy and specifications? If yes, don’t forget to check the below article, Shirtsofy Reviews.

What is Shirtsofy?

Shirtsofy is a name of a website that is available on the internet and is a shopping website. Through Shirtsofy, you can shop for shirts and t-shirts, especially for men. You can use this website to buy products if you want to gift someone a shirt or t-shirt. The website claims to provide you with a maximum discount on the products.

The t-shirts and shirts available on Shirtsofy are trendy with solid, bright, and different types of colors. For the convenience of the customers, the newsletter is also provided by Shirtsofy. So, let’s discuss that Is Shirtsofy Legit.

Specifications of Shirtsofy

Contact Number – The contact number for customers is not given on Shirtsofy.

Company Address – The company address is not given on Shirtsofy.

Social Media Connections – Shirtsofy is not linked to any social media platform.

Newsletter – The newsletter is available on Shirtsofy.

Payment Methods – There are various payment methods on Shirtsofy, like VISA, American Express, Google Pay, Mastercard, etc.

URL Link – The URL Link of Shirtsofy is https://shirtsofy.com/

Email Address – The email address provided for customers on Shirtsofy is infotshirtedges@gmail.com

Customer Reviews – There are no customer Shirtsofy Reviews available on the website.

Shipping Policy – The page shipping policy is not opening on the Shirtsofy website.

Return and Refund Policy – Returns and refunds will mostly not be allowed on Shirtsofy.

Domain Age – The date on which Shirtsofy came on the internet is 22/03/2022. Shirtsofy has not completed the necessary period of six months on the internet.

Advantages of Shirtsofy

The payment methods of Shirtsofy have a lot of variety which means the customer can pay from the method they want. There is no compulsion to pay using a single method.

Shirtsofy claims to provide the maximum discount it can offer on its products.

Disadvantages of Shirtsofy

The market value of the website Shirtsofy is quite low and is below average.

Shirtsofy has not even completed the introductory period of six months on the internet which clearly shows that it has a stability issue.

No returns or refunds help is given from the website side to its customers.

Shirtsofy is not even available on a single social media platform.

The pages of policy are not working properly, temporary; the site is out of reach.

The content which is available on Shirtsofy is copied from some other websites.

The important information like the company address is not available on Shirtsofy.

Is Shirtsofy Legit

Expiration Date – The date on which Shirtsofy will get expire is 22/03/2023.

Trust Rank – 2% is the trust rank of Shirtsofy.

Trust Score – 58.1 out of 100 is the trust score of Shirtsofy.

Address Originality – The address of Shirtsofy is not given on the Shirtsofy website.

Policies – Policies are given at the bottom of Shirtsofy, but the pages are not opening right now.

Social Media Connections – Shirtsofy is not linked with any social media connections.

Unrealistic Discounts – Shirtsofy does not have unrealistic discounts.

Customer Shirtsofy Reviews

After summarizing all the research done by us, we have found that there are no reviews available for Shirtsofy on the website or the verified portal. Still, we have found some reviews on the internet by some customers. Those reviews are only negative reviews stating that the customers are not getting a proper reply from the website side and even the products customers have got do not have satisfactory quality.

The Bottom Line

After reading the whole article Shirtsofy Reviews, you might have gotten the website is not purely legit but also not totally scam. So, the legitimacy of Shirtsofy can be considered questionable. So, make sure that before purchasing any product from Shirtsofy, you research your level properly.

Please read the above article and let us know your views in the comment section below.