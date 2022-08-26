Shop Aew Reviews {Aug} Is This Authentic Or A Scam?

This post on Shop Aew Reviews will explain all the features, legitimacy, and positive and negative attributes of the shop.

Do you like pro wrestling? Do you want to purchase pro wrestling merchandise? If yes, then we have a fantastic recommendation for you. Shop Aew store sells terrific quality and designs for all elite wrestling. Customers from Worldwide can enjoy their products.

Shop Aew is an official attire provider for all Elite Wrestling and is powered by Pro Wrestling tees. They have unique designs because each design is created with the help of every wrestler on the AEW roaster. This website is for all wrestling lovers who love supporting their favourite players. The following are some of the products sold by them:

T-shirts

Tank tops

Sweatshirts

Jackets

Stickers

Headwear

Footwear

Neckwear

Towels and flags

Backpacks

Face masks and bandanas

DVDs

Is Shop Aew Legit? Shop Aew is an online website; however, we can’t trust this website without having proper knowledge of it. This post will explain all the details about this website so that it becomes easy for the customers to decide whether to purchase from this website or not. Other than this, buyers must be cautious and not share any private credentials with unknown websites.

Attributes of Shop Aew

URL : https://www.shopaew.com/

Email address : help@prowrestlingtees.com

Customer care number : 7738013500

Office address : Shop Aew has not provided its location on the official website

Reviews : We were not able to find any Shop Aew Reviews on the official website of the shop

Return policy : This company does not provide a return policy

Refund policy : Refunds are not allowed on any product from the website unless the product is incorrect or received in the incorrect size

Shipping Policy : Domestic orders may take upto 7 to 10 business days to reach the customer.

Payment Policy : The payment methods required for buying the products are not mentioned on the official website

Positive attributes

The customer care number and email address of the shop are mentioned on the website.

Negative attributes

The address and payment policy are not available on the website

Shop Aew claims to be the website for wrestling merchandise. It also says that they provide best-in-class products. However, we need to verify this claim by reading some crucial details about the website. We need to understand some basic information so that it becomes easier to decide whether to buy from this website or not. The following is the information that customers can use to understand the legitimacy of the website:

Website formation : Shop Aew was registered on 13 th June 2019; this means that this website is more than three years old

Registrar : Shop Aew was registered by GoDaddy.com, LLC

Buyer’s feedback : No Shop Aew Reviews are available on the shop’s official website. However, we found some of the reviews on the internet review sites

Trust score : The trust score of Shop Aew is 60% which is a pretty moderate score

Social media handles : Shop Aew is available on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Youtube

Data protection : HTTPS protocol is used by Shop Aew for safe data transmission

Privacy policy : Policies like privacy policy, shipping policy, and return and refund policy are mentioned on the website’s layout. However, the payment policy is not available on the website.

Missing information : The office address and payment policy of Shop Aew is not accessible on the official website.

Shop Aew Reviews

Shop Aew is a simple website because we have its phone number and email address. However, the shop’s address is not available on the official website. There were no reviews on the official website related to the shop’s products. But we found some online reviews where many people have rated 4 stars to the shop. Other than this, there was nothing found related to the website. The lack of reviews makes it hard to understand the legitimacy of the products. Readers can take a look at credit card scams through this post.

Conclusion

To summarise this content on Shop Aew Reviews, this website has an average trust score and is more than 3 years old. However, customers need to be cautious while shopping on this website. Buyers can check out measures to stay clear of PayPal scammers.

Was this post helpful in judging the legitimacy of the website? Please let us know in the comment section below.