Sions Prize Robux {July} Find Conditions, How To Get It

Sions Prize Robux is the way to get free 400 Robux. We have discussed here the procedure to follow to grab those freebies.

Are you in search of freebies for Robux? Well, getting free Robux is not a piece of cake. And when you search for getting free Robux, you will have numerous free generator sites. But unfortunately, none of the websites guarantees free Robux.

However, players across Brazil have discovered new ways to get free Robux these days. Do you want to know what it is and how the whole process works? Follow Sions Prize Robux to dig deep and know what it is.

How to get 400 free Robux?

Robux is an in-game Roblox currency that multiple players use to improve the gaming experience. As a player, many of us want to explore if there is any way to get Robux for free. To end this confusion, here we have got some information for you.

There is a website called Sions Prize that claims to give Robux for free. Visit the official website of Sions Prize and head over to the products section, or follow the link here https://prizes.sionsnetwork.com/products/.

For further detail on Sions Prize Robux Gratis, let us see the process you need to follow:

On the product page, there is an option of choosing between games and services, select games.

There are further sub-division in the game option, and you need to select Robux.

It will redirect you to a completely new webpage called Meurobux.

On the homepage of Meurobux, there is a buying option; select “buy now.”

Here you have multiple Robux packs to choose from, such as 400 Robux, 800 Robux, 22,500 Robux, etc.

But you need to select the first option, i.e., get 400 Robux to get it free.

You can notice that the rest others in Sions Prize Robux are purchasable, which means it costs original money.

What are the conditions required to get Robux free?

As a part of the promotional campaign, MeuRobux is giving free 400 Robux. However, you will have to follow certain conditions given below:

On YouTube and TikTok channels, you have to upload a video showing their website and process.

To get 400 Robux, you must have 150 likes on YouTube and 4500 views on TikTok.

Similarly, to get 800 Robux, users must have 250 likes on YouTube and 13,000 views on TikTok.

On 1000 likes, they propose 1700 Robux, and 60,000 views on TikTok will bring 1700 Robux.

Sions Prize Robux- further requirements!



If you have promoted MeuRobux and got the likes and views as targeted, then all you need to do is send the link to the Video email gratis@meurobux.com.

After reading the whole process, viewers must have a question about the platform’s safety. However, the website claims to protect the purchase through cutting-edge technology. As per MeuRobux guidelines, on successful payment, Robux receives an account in no time.

Conclusion:

Sions Prize is distributing 400 free Robux as a part of the promotional campaign of the MeuRobux website. We have discussed all the steps and conditions to be followed in Sions Prize Robux. If any doubts regarding the process, see the YouTube video here. You must visit here to get more details on Roblox Generator.

Isn’t it an amazing and simplest way to get the Robux? Comment down below if you receive Robux as the claimed method.

Also Read :- Rblxpot. com (Jan) Get Free Robux Here-Is It Safe?

