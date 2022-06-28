DODBUZZ
News

Sivasangari Car Accident {June} Read The Facts Here!

Alexis AldenAlexis Aldenno commentNo tags

Want to know about the Sivasangari Car AccidentRead ahead and get the details about it below.

Are you aware of the car accident of the squash star? Well, you can know about it, and the details through the information provided below. The news regarding the accident is popular in Malaysia, and it is noted that the player suffered many injuries and needed immediate surgery.

Sivasangari Car Accident helps in knowing that recently the squash player got injured in a car accident yesterday. The athlete is 23 years old and got hit by Lorry on the road.

What is the news about?

The news is regarding the athlete’s car accident and how it will affect her Commonwealth game. Moreover, she got hit by a car on the Maju Expressway and got severe injuries. Due to this, she will have to go immediate surgery. Also, the injuries will not let her play in the Commonwealth Games next month as she needs rest after the surgery and cannot take excess pressure. 

Sivasangari Squash Accident helps to know that the accident got her severe injuries, but she is now awake and stable. The Commonwealth event will be held from July 28 to August 8. 

As per the reports, the player was rescued from her car just before it caught fire. Unfortunately, she also got injuries on her head and was immediately rushed to the hospital after that. This highway has experienced the second accident of a popular athlete in a few years. In 2020, Kento Momota also experienced a car accident that nearly ended her career.

Important points regarding the Sivasangari Squash Accident:

  • The director Major of the Commonwealth Games confirmed that she got an accident.
  • Also, it is seen that the injuries are major; though she is stable now, she cannot be a part of the Commonwealth games directly after recovering from the major injuries.
  • Sivasangari was the medal contender for both the women’s singles and double events.
  • She was starting with her career and was at the start of backing some elite titles for herself when she got in an accident,
  • She was quite a dominant player, and people had a lot of hope for her, but now everything is on hold.

Views of people on the Sivasangari Car Accident:

Going through the news and the information on the internet, it is seen that the player got into an accident, which has her major injuries. Though she can survive these injuries, she could not be a part of the Commonwealth Games that will be held next month.

People had a lot of expectations from her as she was an excellent player, but now, she cannot be a part of it due to her injuries.

The bottom line:

Thus, it is seen that Sivasangari is stable after the accident. But due to major injuries, she cannot be part of the Commonwealth Games next month. This is very disheartening for her and the start of their career.

What are your views on the Sivasangari Car Accident? Do let us know in the comments.

Also Read :- Amtrak Accident Missouri (June 2022) Know The Incident!

Leave a Response

You Might Also Like

News

Robert Lewis vs Ken {June 2022} Know More Here!

Alexis AldenAlexis Alden
This article on Robert Lewis vs Ken will provide you with information about the Republican assembly election of Colorado's fourth congressional district. Are you interested in the politics of the USA? Or do you know who ken buck is? Kenneth Robert Buck, also known as Ken Buck, is an American politician and lawyer. He has been representing Colorado's fourth congressional district since 2015 in the United States representative house. Formerly, Ken is the District attorney in Weld County. Recently, he has been facing tough competition from Bob Lewis in the upcoming Republican...
News

Kevin Weld County (June 2022) All Essential Facts Here!

Alexis AldenAlexis Alden
The article Kevin Weld County provides the details about the Kevin Ross and his previous work towards the people of Weld County. Are you aware of the recent retirement announced by a Weld County commissioner? Do you know about Kevin Ross from the Conservative Party? Kevin Ross was the former commissioner of Weld County in the United States. He is now prepared to fill the vacancy in Weld County announced by Commissioner Moreno. So his name was recently seen on the news. So here is the article that provides details...
News

Ben Isanti MN {June 2022} Get Detailed Information!

Alexis AldenAlexis Alden
This post on Ben Isanti MN will update our readers about the obituary news of Ben and his life and family. Is Ben dead? Ben, who lived in Isanti, MN, died; his death has horrified the people of the United States, and everyone wants to know what caused his death, and it has become the most searched term on the internet. This post on Ben Isanti MN will inform our readers about the recent update on Ben's ObituaryObituary and how he died. This news has made people upset. Kindly read...
News

Peter Lupia Colorado Springs (June) Read The Interview!

Alexis AldenAlexis Alden
The article Peter Lupia Colorado Springs will give you information about what Peter lupia said in his interview. Do you want to know who is running elections for El Paso County Clerk and Recorder in colorado? Then read this article to get full information about this election. Colorado's El Paso County Clerk and Recorder has been fought by Republican nominee Peter Lupia, United states. On June 28, 2022, the primary will take place. Then, on November 8, 2022, there will be a general election. For El Paso County Clerk and...