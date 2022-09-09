Auto DraftSld Opportunity Scam {Sep} A Fake Job Offering Portal!

DODBUZZ
Sld Opportunity Scam {Sep} A Fake Job Offering Portal!

Please scroll down to the article below and get your answer with the facts on the question Sld Opportunity Scam.

Are you someone who cannot make up your mind when you get a job opportunity from an online site? Have you become confused about its authenticity? No need to worry now as we are here to help you. There is an online portal called Sld Opportunity, which offers to do Business with its registered candidates.

In the United Statesthe number of fraudulent portals has recently increased. So, here in this article, through our research, we will bring out the genuine reviews of the portal. Let us discuss Sld Opportunity Scam or legit.

Is Sld Opportunity A Scam?

The scam by Sld Opportunity was done by sending text messages to the potential victims. The scammers want a call back from those targeted people who send scam messages on the contact number provided with the text or the Zoom link. After you call them, they will tell you they have offered jobs to you.

Many people have commented that after registering on the official website, they got an SMS from Rosa Bross@SLD offering an interview where she asked for 136USD as a course fee. Many people commented in favor of the Sld Opportunity Scamso after knowing the reviews, we certainly alert our readers not to get involved with this portal.

About Sld Opportunity

This portal offers Business to those ready to fight challenges and who want to give wings to their dreams. It offers its customers

  • Growth
  • Certainty
  • Variety
  • Significance
  • Connection
  • Contribution

On the official sites, we see that this portal has been rated as A+ by BBB rating and Accreditation. If you have a license, you will be scheduled for an interview for growing Business for yourself but not by yourself. 

Let Check More Details to Find: Is Sld Opportunity Scam? 

  • Registration Date: Sld Opportunity as a portal started its journey on 3rd January 2021. 
  • Expiry Date: This portal will expire on 3rd January 2023. So this online platform has a full two years of life span.
  • Trust Score: The trust score that this portal has earned is 50%, which is an average rating.
  • Alexa Rank: Alexa ranking is 9775852
  • Contact No: 888 – 510 – 0622
  • Contact Id: https://sldsolutions.com/
  • Reviews: Present on other external sites.
  • About Owner: Owner details have been fully retrieved in WHOIS.

We need to check some more facts about the site before concluding.

Sld Opportunity Scam: Find out The Positive Points

  • This portal helps you in growing in Business which is a positive side.
  • Owner details and contact details are found.
  • Opportunities like work from home, excellent compensation and incentives.

Negative Points

  • Trust score is average
  • Alexa ranking is very high

Note: All the details have been taken from reliable internet and media sources.

Conclusion

We advise our readers not to register themselves on this portal as we could not find any positive remarks about the site.

Are you satisfied with the information provided for the Sld Opportunity Scam? Do you have any special queries on the same? Please comment below. Moreover, to know more about the People’s reactions, click here.

